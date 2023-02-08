WHO Alerts: Formula Milk Marketing Preventing Mothers To Breastfeed

The study has also shown that the formula milk industry is making use of gender politics to sell its products which means presenting commercial milk as a convenient solution for working mothers.

A series of reports published in the journal Lancet has shown that 'exploitative' marketing of formula milk has prevented millions of mothers from breastfeeding

According to the WHO, breastfeeding provides immense benefits for children and societies. It increases survival, improves the physical and cognitive development of children and reduces infections and chronic disease risk among them. The global health organization quoted a study saying that breastfeeding has been systematically undervalued by society and exploited by industry. As per WHO, this has been compromising the overall well-being of mothers and children.

The global health watchdog said that the formula milk industry's marketing tactics have been exploitative and urgent clampdowns are needed to end its misleading claims and harmful lobbying. Infant formula milk is manufactured food designed for feeding babies. It is mostly made from cow's milk that has been made more suitable for babies.

Misleading marketing claims

The reports published in the journal Lancet are showing how the formula milk industry is making misleading marketing claims by highlighting normal infant behaviour as a problem that can be addressed well by their products. They are suggesting that commercial milk products alleviate fussiness or crying, for instance, that they help with colic, or prolong night-time sleep. As per experts, this behaviour is natural and can be managed well with exclusive breastfeeding.

As per quoted experts, the formula milk industry uses poor science to suggest, with little supporting evidence, that their products are solutions to common infant health and developmental challenges.

The authors of the published studies have highlighted the need to ensure women have adequate maternity protections assured by law, including paid maternity leave that aligns, at minimum, with the WHO-recommended duration of six months for exclusive breastfeeding. They also emphasized the need to be inclusive of those women who might be working in informal sectors.

As per the WHO, the formula milk industry spends billions each year to influence your decision as a parent about what you want to feed your baby. They have been known to influence political thought as well.

What is the way out?

As per WHO, many women don't breastfeed as long as they should. Here are a few guidelines given by the international organization to promote exclusive breastfeeding.

Counselling to be given by trained health workers on the importance of breastfeeding after the birth of the child. Working women must get paid time off for breastfeeding. Adequate parental leave after the birth of the baby. More investment in breastfeeding awareness programmes Support of family and friends who can encourage breastfeeding. Awareness against the marketing tactics of formula milk industry.

