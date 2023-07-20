WHO Alert: Pholcodine-Containing Cough And Cold Remedies May Cause Severe Allergic Reactions

Are you taking Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies?

The use of Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies prior to surgical procedures has been linked to risk of anaphylactic reactions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday issued a warning against cough and cold remedies containing Pholcodine, highlighting the potential risk of perioperative anaphylactic reactions to general anesthesia. Regarding the same, an advisory has been issued to doctors, healthcare professionals, and consumers.

According to the organization, consumption of Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies prior to surgical procedures involving general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) may lead to severe allergic reactions.

Following the WHO's warning, several regulatory authorities have withdrawn or restricted the use of Pholcodine-containing products.

Advisory to doctors and healthcare professionals

They should make sure that patients scheduled for surgical procedures involving general anesthesia and NMBAs have not used Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the past 12 months.

They should advise patients to discontinue the use of Pholcodine-containing products and recommend other treatment options for their symptoms.

They should remain vigilant about the potential occurrence of anaphylactic reactions in such patients.

Advisory to consumers

They should inform the healthcare professional about taking Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies prior to a surgical procedure, which involves general anesthesia.

They should consult with a doctor or pharmacist for alternative treatment options.

Is pholcodine safe if we don't have to undergo surgery within a year?

"Pholcodine is otherwise a safe medicine and a safer derivative than codeine, which is also present in cough suppressants, because of lesser dependence than codeine. Its use has been primarily only for unproductive coughs with a mild sedative effect," said Dr Saurabh Khanna, Lead Consultant- Paediatrics & Neonatology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram.

When use of pholcodine is dangerous?

"The use of pholcodine has been restricted by WHO, primarily because of its association with a higher risk of allergic reactions called anaphylaxis leading to deaths in patients who took pholcodine and went for general anesthesia requiring neuromuscular blocking agents," Dr Khanna added.

