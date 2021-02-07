Traveling abroad during coronavirus? Do you know that you are required to show proper Covid-19 test reports before boarding or entering a new country? Well, yes. This is the new normal. But, the question is which COVID-19 tests are required for international travel? Also Read - US Covid-19 death toll could cross 700,000 by June 1, India's toll drops below 2 %

The Indian government had extended the international (commercial) travel ban on scheduled flights till February 28, however, some special flights were allowed to remain operational to and from India. But, there are certain guidelines that are required to be followed by international travelers in order to make sure everyone is safe from the deadly virus attack. And among these guidelines, the most important one is “COVID-19” test reports. Let’s know which COVID-19 tests are required for international travel. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine less effective against the South African COVID variant

It actually depends on where you are going. Also Read - COVID-19: India now 3rd topmost country to give highest doses of vaccine

In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.

Traveling To US During Covid-19 Pandemic

The US, for example, will accept results from either a test that detects the genetic material of the virus — considered the most sensitive type of test — or a rapid test that looks for viral proteins called antigens. The tests must have been taken no more than three days before departing for the U.S.

Health professionals usually give more sensitive lab tests via a nasal swab that take a day or more to yield results.

Rapid tests have a turnaround time of about 15 to 30 minutes and are increasingly used to screen people at testing sites, offices, schools, and nursing homes. For some rapid tests, users can swab themselves at home.

With either test, the U.S. requires an electronic or printed proof of the negative result from a medical laboratory. That means that even if you plan to get the faster test you’ll likely need to see a health care provider who can provide documentation.

Traveling To UK During Covid-19 Pandemic

England has a similar setup, accepting results from both types of tests. But health authorities there are imposing extra requirements, including that the tests meet certain thresholds for accuracy. Travelers are told to check to make sure their test meets the standards.

After countries instituted varying requirements, officials in the European Union agreed to standardize requirements across the 27-nation bloc.

Flying To India? Here Are The Airport Guidelines You Need To Know

And for all those who are coming back to India from another country, it is important for you to know that when your flight lands in Delhi’s International airport, the authority is only permitting international travelers to enter only after they are presenting a negative certificate of an RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours of departure or on arrival at the airport.

All those passengers who are coming without the Covid-19 test results will have to undergo mandatory 7 days of institutional quarantine at their own cost as well as another 7 days of home quarantine.

If your flight is landing in Mumbai’s International Airport, and you are a passenger from either UK, Middle East, South Africa, or Europe, you will have to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine for 14 days. However, if you are coming from any other countries then you need to self-isolate yourself at home for two weeks.

So, before you book your tickets, make sure to get the Covid-19 test done.