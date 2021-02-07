Traveling abroad during coronavirus? Do you know that you are required to show proper Covid-19 test reports before boarding or entering a new country? Well yes. This is the new normal. But the question is which COVID-19 tests are required for international travel? The Indian government had extended the international (commercial) travel ban on scheduled flights till February 28 however some special flights were allowed to remain operational to and from India. But there are certain guidelines that are required to be followed by international travelers in order to make sure everyone is safe from the deadly virus attack. And