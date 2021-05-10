The second wave of coronavirus has swept India with active cases crossing 4L every day. According to the scientists the reason behind the sudden surge in the cases is due to the mutations that the virus is going through. So far several mutants have been detected worldwide which are a cause of concern and experts have claimed that these mutants have the ability to bring another ferocious wave of coronavirus. However amid all the woes a worldwide network of scientists has isolated functional units of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in such a way that their structure function and interactions can now