Today is the 11th day of India’s 21-day lockdown. Despite this drastic step to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection, India is witnessing more and more cases every day. In its latest update, the Union Home Ministry recorded 2301 confirmed cases of infection. So far, the country has witnessed 56 deaths. While 156 patients have been cured, there are still 2088 active cases. Maharashtra is the worst hit state (335 confirmed cases), followed by Tamil Nadu (309) and Kerala (286).

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has identified hundreds of COVID-19 positive cases having epidemiological links to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Both the central and state governments are making great efforts to identify the devotees, who attended the religious congregation last month. Around 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined across the country, a senior home ministry official said on Thursday.

This sudden jump in the number of COVID-19 cases has created a fear among people that India has reached stage 3 of COVID-19 outbreak. But the Health Ministry asserted that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission.

Stages of COVID-19 outbreak

According to experts at ICMR, there are four states of this deadly COVID-19 disease. They have decoded the different stages as follows –

Stage-1: Getting imported cases

Stage-2: Local transmission

Stage-3: Community transmission

Stage-4: When the disease turns into an epidemic

Community transmission happens when a person who is not exposed to any infected patient or travel history to affected countries tests positive for the virus.

Community transmission and India

The Union Health Ministry refers to India’s current phase of the pandemic as ‘local transmission and limited community transmission’. It said it in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued for transporting a COVID-19 case last Sunday. “This SOP is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission),” reads the document.

Until now, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also maintained that there is only local transmission.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR, refuted the possibility of community transmission for the moment. He said there is little evidence to suggest that India is facing social transmission. The official made these statements while briefing the media last week.

He did acknowledge that there were some sporadic instances where cases have not revealed any history of exposure. But he said the numbers are not enough to conclude that the virus is spreading rapidly.

How to prevent community transmission

During a webinar organised by The Healthsite.com, Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, MBBS, MRCGP (INT) answered various questions related to COVID-19 pandemic and common people’s concerns about it. When asked about how long the pandemic may last, she said it can be overcome if each and every individual make efforts to prevent the spread. She advised on following the established instructions and preventive measures strictly to combat the disease. Dr. Kulkarni also hailed the government for doing “a wonderful job” to contain the situation. The doctor advises taking these steps to prevent getting infected with the virus and transmission among the community:

First take proper care not to get the infection

Practice hand hygiene

Avoid touching yourself face as much as possible

Maintain cleanliness at home

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular disinfectant, including your mobile phones.

If you have suspected symptoms, isolate yourself at home to avoid spreading. Talk to a doctor online if symptoms worsens

Give the right information to your doctor

Strictly follow the lockdown

Get out of the home only when necessary

While at the local grocery store, maintain a distance of 6 feet from the person in front of you

As far as possible avoid cash payment

Wash you hands immediately after coming home from outside and change your clothes

Wash the vegetables in running water and clean the packets with a disinfectant solution

Eat healthy and stay positive to keep yourself physically and mentally strong

Stay connected with your loved ones and avoid taking stress

COVID-19 pandemic update

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic began in China’s Wuhan city December last year. Since then it has spread to 206 countries, areas or territories across the globe. As per the latest WHO report, the deadly virus has infected more than 900,000 people worldwide, and claimed 45,692 lives. Italy is the worst hit country, reporting the highest number of both infection and death cases. Top three most affected countries are:

Italy: 110,574 confirmed cases; 13,157 deaths

Spain: 102,136 confirmed cases; 9,053 deaths

China: 82,724 confirmed cases, 3,327 deaths

Data Source: WHO (as updated on April 2, 2020)

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.