The COVID-19 booster shot is given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to wane.

Got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? It's time for a precautionary shot, yes, you read that right. Even after taking both shots against novel coronavirus, you are not completely immune to the infection. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 was first reported in China's Wuhan city in 2019. Since then the virus has led to many triggers across the globe, giving serious challenges to the healthcare workers. To bring the situation under control, experts urged everyone to get their vaccination done. However, later on, it was found that a third dose is also necessary to keep the severity of the infection at bay.

The COVID-19 booster shot or a third dose against COVID-19 which is also known as an additional dose or doses of COVID vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to wane. The booster dose helps individuals to maintain strong protection from severe coronavirus disease.

However, initially, there were guidelines that the precautionary doses can only be taken after an individual completes 9 months post second vaccine dose. But, taking cognizance of the global surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Thursday reduced the gap. According to the latest updates the government has allowed citizens travelling overseas to get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country.

The Union Health Ministry's decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal."

