It may not seem like it but your nails can say a lot about your health. It's true! A closer look at these tiny sheets of keratin can reveal everything from lung disease to allergies. Are you curious to know how you can use your fingernails and toenails as windows into your overall wellbeing? Check out these 10 hidden things your nails are trying to tell you about your health. Red nails Ever wondered why your nails are turning into unusually red in colour? Well! if your nails go from the normal pink shade to a darker red you might have