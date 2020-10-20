Those little white marks on your nails are trying to tell your something. © Shutterstock

It may not seem like it, but your nails can say a lot about your health. It’s true! A closer look at these tiny sheets of keratin can reveal everything from lung disease to allergies. Are you curious to know how you can use your fingernails and toenails as windows into your overall wellbeing? Check out these 10 hidden things your nails are trying to tell you about your health. Also Read - Diet mistakes that can cause hair loss, brittle nails

Red nails

Ever wondered why your nails are turning into unusually red in colour? Well! if your nails go from the normal pink shade to a darker red, you might have heart disease. And, if this redness extends to your cuticle, this might be a clear sign of the autoimmune disease Lupus. At this point of time, you must get yourself medically checked. Also Read - Health risks of going for a high-protein diet

Unusually white nails

The nails are generally light pink in colour but when it becomes unusually white, it is a sign of some health complications. You must know that it is trying to tell you something. It may indicate that you are suffering from liver problems. Also Read - Detoxify your blood with the right foods

Thick or overgrown nails

We all know how our nails look like. Every individual on this earth has different shapes of nail. But when you see that your nails are growing thicker and faster than usual, you can take this as a sign that you are suffering from a serious fungal nail infection.

Dark vertical stripes

Many people ignore unusual stripes on their fingernails because they don’t cause any pain or discolouration. However, this particular condition of your nails can indicate that your are suffering from a serious illness and that you need to be cautious. If you see your nails getting covered up with dark vertical stripes, known as linear melanonychia, take this as a sign of Subungal Melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer that only affects the nail bed.

Detached from the nail bed

Nails are a very important organ of our body. It acts as a mirror to our overall health. When these nails begin to detach from the nail bed without any external trauma or pressure, you might consider this as a sign that you have a hormonal imbalance. Similarly, if your nails have separated from the nail bed and has started growing unusually, then this might be due to hyperthyroidism – a condition where your thyroid gland is releasing too many hormones into your system. For both cases, a doctor can recommend the best treatment to reverse these conditions.

Blue nails

As discussed earlier, our nails are light pink in colour, but when these nails turn bluish, it is an indication that your body isn’t getting enough oxygen. This is a sign that you are suffering from a lung problem, such as emphysema. Some serious heart problems/diseases are also associated with bluish nails.

Brittle nails

Brittle nails are a common problem that is mainly characterised by frail, weak and thin nails. It often indicates that your body is suffering from vitamin deficiency. Frail nails are also often associated with thyroid or fungal nail infections.

Pale nails

Extremely pale nails can indicate that you are suffering from serious illnesses such as anemia, congestive heart failure and also malnutrition. This condition is also considered to be a sign that your body is lacking the proper amount of haemoglobin. Try to follow a good diet and also visit a doctor for further help.

Yellow nails

Yellowish nails are one of most common indicators of fungal infection. As the infection spreads, the nail bed may get weak, retract, and crumble. In some of the rarest cases, yellow nails can also indicate a more serious health condition such as diabetes, severe lung disease or thyroid.

Cracked or split nails

Last, but not the least, cracked and split nails are a common problem for all of us. These dry, cracked nails can indicate serious thyroid disease. Immediately visit or consult a doctor when you see cracked and split nails.