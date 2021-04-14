The United Kingdom has seen a dramatic decrease in the daily Covid cases in the past two-three months after a peak in January 2021. The UK recorded 3,568 new Covid cases and 13 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). In January this year, the country’s daily Covid count went up to over 50,000, with a peak of 68,000 cases on January 8. The cumulative Covid cases in the country now stands at 43.7 lakh including 1.2 lakh deaths, which is far less than India (13,689,453) and the US (30,888,765). India has been witnessing a massive spike in the daily cases over the past few days. The country recorded more than 63,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. Knowing exactly what led to the significant decline in Covid cases in UK may help the Indian government to contain the situation in the country as well. Also Read - 4th Coronavirus Wave: Delhi Becomes Worst Hit COVID State With 13,468 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours

It is the lockdown, not the vaccination, that mainly helped in the decline of Covid-19 infections in Britain, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. “The numbers are down — of infections and hospitalizations and deaths. But it is very, very important for everybody to understand that the reduction in these numbers… has not been achieved by the vaccination programme. People don’t, I think, appreciate that it’s the lockdown that has been overwhelmingly important in delivering this improvement in the pandemic and in the figures that we’re seeing,” the PM told Sky News. Also Read - How frequently should one wash hands to keep coronavirus at bay?

Easing the lockdown will result in more infection: Scientists

The vaccination programme did help, but the lockdown played a major role in reducing the disease, Boris Johnson said, adding that relaxing the lockdown will result in more infection, hospitalization and deaths. Therefore, he asked people to understand the need for imposing certain restrictions at this time. He also appealed to people to continue to be cautious and do the basic things like washing your hands and maintaining distance, to stop the spread of the virus. Also Read - Does boosting immunity actually help in fighting COVID-19?

Meanwhile, as the UK government allows reopening of all shops, some British scientists have warned that easing the lockdown too soon may increase the possibility if a third wave of Covid-19.

Overall, the world is witnessing about 5.6 lakh new cases and 9,521 deaths in a single day. In total, so far, the virus has infected as many as 136,291,755 people worldwide and claimed 2,941,128 lives.

With inputs from agencies