The United Kingdom has seen a dramatic decrease in the daily Covid cases in the past two-three months after a peak in January 2021. The UK recorded 3568 new Covid cases and 13 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). In January this year the country’s daily Covid count went up to over 50000 with a peak of 68000 cases on January 8. The cumulative Covid cases in the country now stands at 43.7 lakh including 1.2 lakh deaths which is far less than India (13689453)