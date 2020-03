World Kidney Day, celebrated every year on the second Thursday of March, focuses on spreading awareness about preventing renal diseases and tackling the challenges these conditions throw at us. The celebration of World Kidney Day started in the year 2006 in 66 countries. Since then, it is commemorated by health organizations all around the world. It is a global awareness campaign initiated jointly by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). The theme for this year’s World Kidney Day is Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere. With the aim of making people aware of the wide range of kidney diseases, their symptoms, diagnosis, associated complications, treatment options, so on and so forth, the joint committee of ISN and IFKF has laid out the following objectives:

Encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent chronic kidney disease. These lifestyle habits include drinking clean water, eating healthy, tobacco control, and working out.

Raising awareness about risk factors of chronic kidney disease (diabetes and high blood pressure) to prevent the condition beforehand.

Motivating public for better prevention of chronic kidney disease by informing them about all aspects of prevention in detail.

Encouraging people with diabetes and hypertension to get their kidneys checked.

Making kidney disease diagnosis, a primary healthcare intervention by providing easy access to identification tools.

Making medical professionals aware about their role in diagnosis and reduction of risks of CKD and teaching them to do their job responsibly.

Making basic health services (medications, cholesterol and blood pressure control) available for kidney patients without financial problems.

Making policies transparent for everyone for easy access to dialysis and transplantation.

Providing financial protection like subsidies to kidney patients in need and coming out of socio-economic barriers.

Why the awareness is important?

Chronic kidney disease is a silent killer. A WHO report says that around 2.4 million people die every year world-wide due to chronic kidney disease and that makes it 6th fastest growing cause of death. According to the National Health Portal, India, globally around 1 in every 10 people is affected by kidney disease. Also, affecting around 13 million people globally, acute kidney injury (AKI) is considered as a significant driver of CKD. These two conditions increase your chance of death from other diseases like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, tuberculosis, obesity, and hepatitis. Additionally, CKD and AKI in kids, not only result in significant morbidity and mortality during childhood but also trigger several other medical conditions during their adult years.

This data is good enough as a wake-up call to us all. In order to prevent these conditions, slow down their progression, manage them better, it is of utmost importance to spread awareness among people all across the globe irrespective of their financial status, caste, colour, region, and religion. Increase in recognition of chronic kidney disease among patients will hopefully lead to better outcomes through faster access and greater adherence to the proven therapies.

Challenges in tackling kidney diseases

How much ever strange it may sound, socio-economic factors contribute significantly to the ever-growing burden of kidney diseases. CKD and AKI have often been found to be the outcome of the social conditions in which an individual is born, grows, up, lives, works and ages. Poverty, gender discrimination, lack of education, occupational hazards and pollution among others are inextricably linked to these social conditions, widening the disparity in kidney health and awareness among the global population. For example, in many cultures, there is a bias against organ donation. This poses a serious challenge to the treatment of kidney failure. Moreover, not every part of the world has access to the infrastructure required for kidney transplant, considered to be a cost-effective treatment for CKD. This procedure requires high set-up cost, extremely sophisticated technology and highly-trained specialized professionals and all of these prerequisites are yet to be available in many countries.

Unfortunately, specific policies motivated towards the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of kidney diseases are yet to be formulated in many countries even if they have well-planned national strategies in place for non- communicable diseases (NCDs). More than 53 per cent of the countries with an NCD plan lack the vision and strategy required to improve the care for CKD patients.

Themes of World Kidney Day so far

2018: Kidneys & Women’s Health. Include, Value, Empower

2017: Kidney Disease & Obesity – Healthy Lifestyle for Healthy Kidneys

2016: Kidney Disease & Children – Act Early to Prevent It!

2015: Kidney Health for All

2014: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and aging

2013: Kidneys for Life – Stop Kidney Attack!

2012: Donate – Kidneys for Life – Receive

2011: Protect your kidneys: Save your heart

2010: Protect your kidneys: Control diabetes

2009: Protect your kidneys: Keep your pressure down

2008: Your amazing kidneys!

2007 CKD: Common, harmful and treatable

2006: Are your kidneys OK?