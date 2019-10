With the incidence of stroke on the rise in the young and middle-aged population, researchers are looking at various causes behind this fatal condition. According to new research published in the journal Stroke, the risk of encountering a transient ischemic attack (TIA) is much higher in young adults who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Researchers analyzed medical data from more than one million young and middle-aged veterans enrolled in healthcare services provided by the Veterans Health Administration mostly males, age 18-60, average age of 30, 2 out of 3 white) and had served in recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. None had previously experienced a TIA or stroke.

During 13 years of follow-up, 766 veterans had a TIA, and 1,877 had an ischemic stroke. Researchers also found that 29 per cent were diagnosed with PTSD. Veterans with PTSD were 62 per cent more likely to have a stroke, raising the risk more than lifestyle factors such as obesity and smoking. They were more likely to engage in unhealthy behaviours, such as smoking and getting little exercise, that raise the risk for stroke.

PTSD and TIA: The link

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is an anxiety disorder, triggered by terrifying memories of a scary event. These events include accident, military combat, or natural disaster. Patient of PTSD feels anxious and hyper-alert, all the time. A stroke on the other hand is a physical condition, which is caused when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. Lack of blood, causes oxygen deprivation, leading to death of brain cell. So, what is the connect between these two conditions?

One explanation, that is provided by the study is that PTSD, increases the blood sugar level in the body, which makes blood vessels to narrow down. If blood vessels don’t expand normally, it makes it hard to supply oxygen to the brain, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

MANAGING Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

PTSD might feel like the end of the world, but it can be treated. With the help of short- and long-term psychotherapy and medications, you can get your normal life back.

Medication

A PTSD patient feels threatened all the time because the balance of chemicals (neurotransmitters) in their brain has been affected. Neurotransmitters are responsible for a person’s “fight or flight” response. Medicines to help bring back the balance in the brain and controls the person’s reactions. Along with this, medicines help in controlling the symptoms of PTSD, like nightmares and flashbacks.

Every PTSD medication works differently on different patients, which is why it is advised to take medicines that are prescribed by the doctor.

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR)

In EMDR, you tell your therapist about your terrifying experience, but instead of concentrating or listening to the story, you would focus on doing something else. The goal is to link a happy memory with the trauma. You can make a funny sound or play catch with the therapist.

Stress Inoculation Training (SIT)

Rather than letting the stress run around in the body, SIT helps in dealing with the stress. Massage and breathing techniques are part of the SIT therapy, that help relax the mind and body. Developing and adopting these skills in daily life help manage the added stress.

(With inputs from ANI)