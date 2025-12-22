What Is Raccoon Roundworm? Parasite Posing Severe Neurological Threat To Humans Now Found In Nine European Countries

Scientists claim that mature roundworms which live in the small intestine of raccoons can produce upto 180,000 eggs every day, that can enter the environment through their stools.

Raccoon roundworm, also known as Baylisascaris Procyonis, has been spreading in Europe and it is reported that the parasite has now established itself among wild raccoon population in nine countries, with Germany as the main stronghold for both host and parasite. A recent study led by the Goethe University Frankfurt highlights a sharp increase in Racoon roundworm cases in many European countries.

What Is Raccoon Roundworm?

Prof. Dr. Sven Klimpel from Goethe University Frankfurt and the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center, explained in a statement, "This parasite can infect humans and cause so called larva migrans, in which migrating larvae damage tissues and organs." Scientists note that the transmission can occur when people ingest eggs present in polluted soil, water or objects, which are often contaminated by raccoon faeces.

Dangers Of Raccoon Roundworm To Humans

According to the study, the parasite's life cycle is relentless and mature roundworms which live in the small intestine of raccoons can produce up to 180,000 eggs every day that enter the environment through their stools. Scientists note that the eggs can develop into infectious larvae within two weeks and can last in the environment for years, increasing risks, particularly for children.

Anne Steinhoff from Goethe University Frankfurt and first author of the study explains, "If the larvae enter the central nervous system, the disease can have severe consequences. Due to frequent hand-to-mouth contact, young children are primarily affected."

Klimpel adds, "Furthermore, it is assumed that many cases remain undetected or are misdiagnosed due to non-specific symptoms. In Europe, diagnosis in humans is further complicated by the lack of specific diagnostic testing options."

Can Roundworms Cause Neurological Problems In Humans?

Another study published in ScienceDirect, titled "Severe And Fatal Central Nervous System Disease In Humans Caused By Baylisascaris Procyonis...", revealed that the parasite found in a common intestinal roundworm of raccoons has increasingly been a risk for severe human neurological disorder in the last two decades. It states, "While human baylisascariasis appears to be rare, the devastating neurologic disease that is caused by this infection and the lack of effective treatment make it a disease of public health importance."

