What Is H3N2 Subclade K? New Mutant Flu Strain Spreading Rapidly In The US And Europe, How To Stay Safe

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
The H3N2 subclade K is a new mutant strain of influenza A spreading rapidly in areas of the United States and Europe, raising concerns among health experts. Although seasonal flu is a yearly norm, this novel subclade has shown that it spreads at a quicker rate, particularly during colder seasons when flu viruses are more active.
The H3N2 Subclade K is an even more deformed strain of an influenza A (H3N2) virus that is already known to have a worse disease progression than the rest of the strains of the virus.A subclade is an indication that the virus has been changing genetically and this has made it transmissible or resistant to the immune system of previous infections or vaccination to some extent.
This strain is being closely monitored by the health agencies since it has become predominant in cases of recent flu that are being reported in various Western countries.
Analysts think that the swift H3N2 Subclade K spread is due to several factors:
The effects of this new strain of flu are also like the flu of the season, though some may manifest more strongly. These include:
The elder population, young children, pregnant women, and the poorly immunised individuals can be at a greater risk of developing complications, including pneumonia.
Health professionals so far declare that people should not panic.Majority of the infected individuals recover back at home, through rest and thus supportive care. However, hospitals have been reporting an increase in the number of visits related to flu, which indicates that the strain can severely affect high-risk persons.It is still relevant to deal with complications by early diagnosis and timely treatment.
The precautions to protect your family and yourself are simple and will help you to safeguard them:
Good nutrition, hydration, and sleep are also some of the ways of boosting immunity.
Consult the doctor in case of amplification of the signs of the flu or fever that persists over three days, or studies difficult breathing. Patients at high risk are also advised to seek the services of a physician early enough.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information