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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 18, 2026 9:29 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Divya K S
In late 2019, the world witnessed the emergence of one of the most disruptive infectious disease outbreaks in modern history: COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its rapid spread across continents, coupled with severe respiratory complications in vulnerable individuals (symptoms similar to severe pneumonia), prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic in March 2020. Although vaccination, prior infections, and improved treatments have helped build population-level immunity and reduce the disease's impact over the years, the threat posed by infectious diseases remains far from over.
The latest reminder comes from the re-emergence of another highly dangerous pathogen: Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). While Ebola is far less contagious than SARS-CoV-2, it is among the deadliest viruses known to infect humans. Caused by the Ebola virus, EVD can spread rapidly within affected communities through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, attacking multiple organs and disrupting critical bodily functions. According to the World Health Organization, Ebola outbreaks have recorded case fatality rates ranging from 25% to 90%, depending on the virus species involved, the timing of diagnosis, and access to supportive medical care.
In this article, we understand how this virus enters the human body, and what happens after that.
As discussed above, Ebola Virus Disease, or EVD is a viral infection that is caused by the Ebola virus which is usually mostly carried by the fruit bats. According to the studies, Ebola disease is caused by viruses that belong to the Orthoebolavirus genus of the filoviridae family. Six species of Orthoebolaviruses have been identified to date, with three known to cause large outbreaks.
Now, let understand what this virus do after entering the human body. As per experts, the Ebola virus enters the human body through any type of broken skin, cuts, scratches, or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. Studies have also shown that some people can catch the infection and suffer from the Ebola symptoms even after coming in contact with the infected person's blood, saliva, vomit, urine, stool, semen, breast milk, or other bodily fluids. It is important to note that the virus can also enter the body via infected needles and other medical equipment.
The incubation period of the virus typically lasts between 2 and 21 days. During this period, the virus multiplies rapidly without even causing any symptoms. Most infected individuals remain asymptomatic during the incubation period, although symptoms usually begin suddenly once the illness develops.
At this stage the symptoms become visible and the infected patient starts to show symptoms of the infection. This happens right after the incubation period. Here are some of the signs the body may suffer from:
Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Divya K S, explained that Ebola virus disease typically begins like many other viral infections. "Some of the most common symptoms linked with this highly infectious virus include: sudden high fever, severe body aches, intense headache, and extreme fatigue. As the illness progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain." She further added that in severe cases, patients can experience bleeding from various parts of the body, which is why the disease was previously known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever. The infection can also affect multiple organs, leading to complications such as liver failure, kidney failure, and, in some cases, death.
The above-mentioned signs can look like just another virus infection, but it slowly and gradually takes a new turn when severe signs begin to show up, such as
Apart from these, there is another devastating affect of this virus on the body which is its ability to damage the blood vessel linings. Yes, studies have shown that the virus triggers an intense inflammatory response that causes blood vessels to become leaky.
Here are a few tips that one needs to follow in order to stay safe from catching the Ebola virus:
These basic steps can help prevent the virus from infecting an individual.
Yes. Ebola is lethal but it doesn't mean that once infected, the patient has no chances of recovery. Some of the care tips for an Ebola patient includes intravenous fluids, electrolyte replacement, oxygen therapy, and newer antibody-based treatments, have significantly improved survival rates.
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