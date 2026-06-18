What is Ebola virus: What happens after to the body after the virus enters?

With rising cases linked to one of the most dangerous viruses in the world, called Ebola virus, it is important for everyone to understand what this virus is, how it enters the body and what happens to the patient after contracting Ebola. Read on to know it all.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 18, 2026 9:29 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Divya K S

All about the deadly EBOLA virus

In late 2019, the world witnessed the emergence of one of the most disruptive infectious disease outbreaks in modern history: COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its rapid spread across continents, coupled with severe respiratory complications in vulnerable individuals (symptoms similar to severe pneumonia), prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic in March 2020. Although vaccination, prior infections, and improved treatments have helped build population-level immunity and reduce the disease's impact over the years, the threat posed by infectious diseases remains far from over.

The latest reminder comes from the re-emergence of another highly dangerous pathogen: Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). While Ebola is far less contagious than SARS-CoV-2, it is among the deadliest viruses known to infect humans. Caused by the Ebola virus, EVD can spread rapidly within affected communities through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, attacking multiple organs and disrupting critical bodily functions. According to the World Health Organization, Ebola outbreaks have recorded case fatality rates ranging from 25% to 90%, depending on the virus species involved, the timing of diagnosis, and access to supportive medical care.

In this article, we understand how this virus enters the human body, and what happens after that.

What Is Ebola Virus?

As discussed above, Ebola Virus Disease, or EVD is a viral infection that is caused by the Ebola virus which is usually mostly carried by the fruit bats. According to the studies, Ebola disease is caused by viruses that belong to the Orthoebolavirus genus of the filoviridae family. Six species of Orthoebolaviruses have been identified to date, with three known to cause large outbreaks.

How Does Ebola Enter the Body?

Now, let understand what this virus do after entering the human body. As per experts, the Ebola virus enters the human body through any type of broken skin, cuts, scratches, or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. Studies have also shown that some people can catch the infection and suffer from the Ebola symptoms even after coming in contact with the infected person's blood, saliva, vomit, urine, stool, semen, breast milk, or other bodily fluids. It is important to note that the virus can also enter the body via infected needles and other medical equipment. After entering the system, the virus first targets the immune cells that are usually there to fight such invaders. However, due to its high strength, the Ebola virus hijacks the immune system, leaving the body infected. It then starts to multiply so that it can spread across the body and trigger other dangerous symptoms linked with this viral condition. Let's understand these steps closely: Stage One: The Virus Silently Multiplies And Spreads From One Part To Another The incubation period of the virus typically lasts between 2 and 21 days. During this period, the virus multiplies rapidly without even causing any symptoms. Most infected individuals remain asymptomatic during the incubation period, although symptoms usually begin suddenly once the illness develops. You may like to read Stage Two: The Phase When Symptoms Become Visible At this stage the symptoms become visible and the infected patient starts to show symptoms of the infection. This happens right after the incubation period. Here are some of the signs the body may suffer from: High fever, accompanied by body ache Unexplained headache that doesn't go away Extreme fatigue or tiredness Severe joint and muscle pain Fever is often accompanied by chills A sore throat or a situation where swallowing becomes a difficult task Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Divya K S, explained that Ebola virus disease typically begins like many other viral infections. "Some of the most common symptoms linked with this highly infectious virus include: sudden high fever, severe body aches, intense headache, and extreme fatigue. As the illness progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain." She further added that in severe cases, patients can experience bleeding from various parts of the body, which is why the disease was previously known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever. The infection can also affect multiple organs, leading to complications such as liver failure, kidney failure, and, in some cases, death. Stage Three: Ebola Begins Attacking Vital Organs The above-mentioned signs can look like just another virus infection, but it slowly and gradually takes a new turn when severe signs begin to show up, such as Infection in the liver: Yes, the virus affects the way your liver functions. After entering the body, the Ebola virus directly targets the liver cells, reducing the organ's ability to function properly. Impairs the kidneys: The virus then targets the kidneys. When the virus is inside the body, it usually leads to acute dehydration, causes low blood pressure, and direct viral injury. This is when the kidneys get affected. It also stops the organ's ability to filter waste. The virus also affects the digestive system, making it difficult for the vital organ to help absorb the nutrients from the food the infected person is consuming. This can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea symptoms. Apart from these, there is another devastating affect of this virus on the body which is its ability to damage the blood vessel linings. Yes, studies have shown that the virus triggers an intense inflammatory response that causes blood vessels to become leaky. How To Prevent Ebola From Infecting You? Here are a few tips that one needs to follow in order to stay safe from catching the Ebola virus: Avoid contact with infected bodily fluids Safe burial practices Protective equipment Healthcare precautions Vaccination in outbreak settings These basic steps can help prevent the virus from infecting an individual. Can People Recover From Ebola? Yes. Ebola is lethal but it doesn't mean that once infected, the patient has no chances of recovery. Some of the care tips for an Ebola patient includes intravenous fluids, electrolyte replacement, oxygen therapy, and newer antibody-based treatments, have significantly improved survival rates.

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