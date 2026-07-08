What is cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome? Symptoms, causes, risk factors and new AHA guidelines explained

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 8, 2026 10:23 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli
Heart disease, kidney disease, and diabetes are among the leading causes of illness and death worldwide. This was the treatment of the conditions for a long time. But experts are now notifying that they're deep intricately connected. When one organ is affected, the others are affected as well, which causes a vicious cycle leading to serious health issues in the body.
Here comes Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome. It's a recently identified health problem that accounts for the strong association between heart, kidney, metabolism, obesity and diabetes. Earlier detection of CKM syndrome can help prevent heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and other complications which would result in death.
To push for the early diagnosis and prevention of more effective treatment strategies, the American Heart Association (AHA) has presented a new, scientific advisory on CKM syndrome. According to the guidelines, many of the people might already be suffering from various forms of CKM syndrome without being aware of it.
According to Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Surgical Oncologist, Clinical Director of Surgical Oncology, Yashoda Cancer Institute, Hyderabad, "Cardiovacr-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome is a condition in which heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders interact and worsen each other over time."
The American Heart Association says there's nothing such as CKM syndrome. Rather, it's a health state characterised by irregularities in the cardiovascular system, kidneys and chemical imbalance that raises the probability of cardiovascular system disease and kidney harm.
For example:
CKM syndrome is thought to be increasing in prevalence due to global rising incidence of obesity, diabetes and hypertension. According to the World Health Organization (WHO):
If these conditions work in tandem, the chance of serious disease consequences is significantly greater than it is with a single disease.
There are a number of health issues associated with CKM syndrome.
Obesity
Extra weight leads to higher blood pressure, insulin resistance, and inflammation and puts additional strain on the heart and kidneys.
Type 2 diabetes
Glucose damages blood vessels both throughout the body, including those to the kidneys and heart.
High blood pressure
High blood pressure makes the heart do more, but ruins small blood vessels in the kidneys.
High cholesterol
High cholesterol leads to deposits on artery walls, which lead to heart attack and stroke.
Chronic kidney disease
As the kidneys begin to fail, fluid balance, blood pressure, and elimination of waste products all become dysfunctional and this has an impact on cardiovascular health.
Lifestyle factors
Poor diet, smoking, lack of exercise, stress and sleep deprivation, are all factors that contribute to the condition of CKM syndrome.
The CKM syndrome can occur without symptoms. A large number of individuals do not have any symptoms in earlier stages. Progressing symptoms can include:
High blood pressure
Increased waist circumference
Gain in weight or obesity
High blood sugar levels
Fatigue
Watery legs or swelling in the feet or ankles
Shortness of breath
Chest discomfort
Reduced exercise tolerance
Frequent urination
Foamy urine
Persistent thirst
Irregular heartbeat
The symptoms could only result after organ damage has taken place, which is why frequent check ups are very important.
There is no reason why only individuals should be afflicted, but those with the following increased possibility of developing CKM syndrome:
Obesity
Type 2 diabetes
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
History of heart disease in the family.
Chronic kidney disease
Fatty liver disease
Smoking habits
Sedentary lifestyle
Age above 40 years
Individuals who have multiple risk factors should get regular health check-ups.
The American Heart Association suggests not waiting to have the syndrome diagnosed when heart disease has set in.
Stage 0
There are no known risk factors for CKM.
Stage 1
Having excess body fat and/or his or her weight distribution is unhealthy, but no significant organ damage occurs yet.
Stage 2
Risk factors start to be present, including hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, abnormal cholesterol conditions or kidney disease.
Stage 3
The early cardiovascular disease develops but may not actually present with symptoms.
Stage 4
Symptomatic cardiovascular disease (CVCd) like heart failure, a heart attack, stroke or advanced kidney disease begins.
The aim is to detect patients as early as possible, to allow treatment to be commenced before damage is done.
There is seldom a single health test that is used because doctors generally curve patients based on several health parameters. Common investigations include:
Blood pressure measurement
Blood sugar (HbA1c)
Lipid profile
Kidney function tests
Urine protein test
The preferred method for measuring kidney function is with the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).
Body mass index (BMI)
Waist circumference
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
Echocardiography when needed
These tests allow detecting early abnormalities, before the symptoms come.
The treatment is aimed at preventing harm to all three systems the heart, kidneys and metabolism.
Lifestyle changes
Doctors recommend:
Keeping a proper weight on body
Having a healthy diet with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and lean protein
Eating less processed salt and other foods that contain salt.
Getting a minimum of 150 minutes of physical activity per week.
Quitting smoking
Limiting alcohol
Sleeping adequately
Managing stress
Medicines
Depending on the nature of patient's condition, the following medicines may be prescribed by the doctors to:
Control blood sugar
Lower blood pressure
Reduce cholesterol
Protect kidney function
Reduce cardiovascular risk
Individualized treatment should always be done under medical supervision.
Yes. Prevention is believed to be the most cost effective strategy. The following simple preventive measures include:
To keep a healthy weight
Regular physical activity
Healthy eating habits
The nurse will regularly check the patient's blood pressure.
Blood sugar screening
Cholesterol testing
People at high risk should have kidney function tests which are used to check if kidney disease is causing them symptoms.
Compliance with prescribed medicines taking them correctly and regularly.
Avoiding tobacco use
Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and reduced life expectancy can be minimized by taking timely actions.
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