What is cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome? Symptoms, causes, risk factors and new AHA guidelines explained

Heart, kidney and metabolic health are closely connected. Know the warning signs, causes, risk factors and latest expert guidance to reduce your disease risk.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli

Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome

Heart disease, kidney disease, and diabetes are among the leading causes of illness and death worldwide. This was the treatment of the conditions for a long time. But experts are now notifying that they're deep intricately connected. When one organ is affected, the others are affected as well, which causes a vicious cycle leading to serious health issues in the body.

Here comes Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome. It's a recently identified health problem that accounts for the strong association between heart, kidney, metabolism, obesity and diabetes. Earlier detection of CKM syndrome can help prevent heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and other complications which would result in death.

To push for the early diagnosis and prevention of more effective treatment strategies, the American Heart Association (AHA) has presented a new, scientific advisory on CKM syndrome. According to the guidelines, many of the people might already be suffering from various forms of CKM syndrome without being aware of it.

What is Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome?

According to Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Surgical Oncologist, Clinical Director of Surgical Oncology, Yashoda Cancer Institute, Hyderabad, "Cardiovacr-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome is a condition in which heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders interact and worsen each other over time."

The American Heart Association says there's nothing such as CKM syndrome. Rather, it's a health state characterised by irregularities in the cardiovascular system, kidneys and chemical imbalance that raises the probability of cardiovascular system disease and kidney harm.

For example:

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Why is CKM syndrome important?

CKM syndrome is thought to be increasing in prevalence due to global rising incidence of obesity, diabetes and hypertension. According to the World Health Organization (WHO):

Cardiovascular diseases are the top cause of death in the world. There are hundreds of millions of adult people who suffer from diabetes. Diabetes mellitus or hypertension is contributing to the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease.

If these conditions work in tandem, the chance of serious disease consequences is significantly greater than it is with a single disease.

What causes CKM syndrome?

There are a number of health issues associated with CKM syndrome.

Obesity

Extra weight leads to higher blood pressure, insulin resistance, and inflammation and puts additional strain on the heart and kidneys.

Type 2 diabetes

Glucose damages blood vessels both throughout the body, including those to the kidneys and heart.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure makes the heart do more, but ruins small blood vessels in the kidneys.

High cholesterol

High cholesterol leads to deposits on artery walls, which lead to heart attack and stroke.

Chronic kidney disease

As the kidneys begin to fail, fluid balance, blood pressure, and elimination of waste products all become dysfunctional and this has an impact on cardiovascular health.

Lifestyle factors

Poor diet, smoking, lack of exercise, stress and sleep deprivation, are all factors that contribute to the condition of CKM syndrome.

Symptoms of CKM syndrome

The CKM syndrome can occur without symptoms. A large number of individuals do not have any symptoms in earlier stages. Progressing symptoms can include:

High blood pressure

Increased waist circumference

Gain in weight or obesity

High blood sugar levels

Fatigue

Watery legs or swelling in the feet or ankles

Shortness of breath

Chest discomfort

Reduced exercise tolerance

Frequent urination

Foamy urine

Persistent thirst

Irregular heartbeat

The symptoms could only result after organ damage has taken place, which is why frequent check ups are very important.

Who is at higher risk?

There is no reason why only individuals should be afflicted, but those with the following increased possibility of developing CKM syndrome:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

History of heart disease in the family.

Chronic kidney disease

Fatty liver disease

Smoking habits

Sedentary lifestyle

Age above 40 years

Individuals who have multiple risk factors should get regular health check-ups.

Understanding the new AHA guidelines

The American Heart Association suggests not waiting to have the syndrome diagnosed when heart disease has set in.

Stage 0

There are no known risk factors for CKM.

Stage 1

Having excess body fat and/or his or her weight distribution is unhealthy, but no significant organ damage occurs yet.

Stage 2

Risk factors start to be present, including hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, abnormal cholesterol conditions or kidney disease.

Stage 3

The early cardiovascular disease develops but may not actually present with symptoms.

Stage 4

Symptomatic cardiovascular disease (CVCd) like heart failure, a heart attack, stroke or advanced kidney disease begins.

The aim is to detect patients as early as possible, to allow treatment to be commenced before damage is done.

How is CKM syndrome diagnosed?

There is seldom a single health test that is used because doctors generally curve patients based on several health parameters. Common investigations include:

Blood pressure measurement

Blood sugar (HbA1c)

Lipid profile

Kidney function tests

Urine protein test

The preferred method for measuring kidney function is with the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).

Body mass index (BMI)

Waist circumference

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Echocardiography when needed

These tests allow detecting early abnormalities, before the symptoms come.

Treatment of CKM syndrome

The treatment is aimed at preventing harm to all three systems the heart, kidneys and metabolism.

Lifestyle changes

Doctors recommend:

Keeping a proper weight on body

Having a healthy diet with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and lean protein

Eating less processed salt and other foods that contain salt.

Getting a minimum of 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

Quitting smoking

Limiting alcohol

Sleeping adequately

Managing stress

Medicines

Depending on the nature of patient's condition, the following medicines may be prescribed by the doctors to:

Control blood sugar

Lower blood pressure

Reduce cholesterol

Protect kidney function

Reduce cardiovascular risk

Individualized treatment should always be done under medical supervision.

Can CKM syndrome be prevented?

Yes. Prevention is believed to be the most cost effective strategy. The following simple preventive measures include:

To keep a healthy weight

Regular physical activity

Healthy eating habits

The nurse will regularly check the patient's blood pressure.

Blood sugar screening

Cholesterol testing

People at high risk should have kidney function tests which are used to check if kidney disease is causing them symptoms.

Compliance with prescribed medicines taking them correctly and regularly.

Avoiding tobacco use

Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and reduced life expectancy can be minimized by taking timely actions.

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