What is analogue paneer? Why Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh banned it, ingredients, health risks and safety explained

Analogue paneer is under scrutiny after state bans in India. Know what it contains, why it was banned, possible health risks and whether it is safe.

Analogue paneer

Paneer is a popular source of protein in Indian households, but a cheaper imitation called 'analogue paneer' has recently come under scrutiny. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are taking steps for the ban on the production, sale, storage and distribution of non-standardized analogue paneer and questioning the ingredients and its potential risks. The questions that arise in the minds are what does it contain and is it safe to consume it? Similarly, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are taking steps to ban manufacture, sale, storage and distribution of non-standardised analogue paneer.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy or partially dairy-based product, formulated to be similar to paneer in appearance and properties. Other paneer varieties include halls of vegetable oils or fats, starches, milk solids, plant proteins, emulsifiers, stabilisers and other additives, unlike traditional paneer, which is made from milk.

The Indian Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) defines paneer in a milk category as product made in accordance with the method that involves precipitation of milk or milk solids by the use of permitted acidulants. Hence products like this cannot simply be considered as the conventional paneer as the important components of milk have been replaced by the non-milk products.

Also defined are the various ingredients that can be used for making analogue paneer, which include vegetable fats (like palm oil or palm stearin), starches, milk solids, plant proteins (soy or pea), stabilizers, emulsifiers, and flavours; in FSSAI's Food Safety and Standards Digest, January 2026.

Why is it cheaper than real paneer?

Some vegetable fats and other alternative ingredients are less costly than milk. Manufacturers can optimise the paneer production by replacing some or all of the milk components and creating a product that is similar to paneer but also offers them cost advantages.

The issue comes in when such a product is sold or served as a normal paneer, without explicit disclosures to the consumers. This can confuse consumers and result in them feeling like they are getting a milk product when they are not.

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Why have states banned it?

On August 5, 2026, Gujarat has become the next state to join Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in banning the production of analog paneer, cheese and butter. Consumer protection, food safety, and the possibility that non-standardised products are being sold as authentic dairy foods were the reasons cited by the states.

Prior to today, Gujarat had upped inspections already this year. It is notable that in April, 1,018 kg of what was suspected of being analogue paneer was seized in a panchavati (awareness campaign) across the state.

The state of Maharashtra has also issued a ban for the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of analogue paneer throughout the State for a period of one year effective from 30th July 2026.

Is analogue paneer automatically unhealthy?

Not necessarily. The term "analogue" does not necessarily imply a product is contaminated or poisonous. The bigger issues are its ingredients, its nutritional content, food safety; does it meet the standards; is there any misleading information going to consumers?

For instance, foods that are higher in saturated fat may not be good for eating on a regular basis. Excess consumption is linked to an increased risk of diet-related diseases and especially cardiovascular disease and the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline on saturated and trans fats suggests using less of saturated fat and trans fat.

Additionally, WHO's fact sheet on healthy diet 2026 suggests the adoption of healthier unsaturated fats in comparison to saturated fats, as well as the avoidance of industrially produced trans fats.

What should consumers do?

While products which look alike may use a similar term in the description (e.g. many foods still call watercress "watery lettuce"), consumers should review the ingredient list on packaged products to determine the food they are consuming and make sure there is a correct expression of the nutrients on the food labelling.

Also, when dining out, there may be a question of whether the restaurant provides milk paneer or an alternative to milk using an analogue or a vegetable fat.

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