Covid vaccines are being considered the milestone after which life is expected to return to normal. In an effort to eradicate the coronavirus from the world, government and health officials are continuously trying to find new ways to get every person vaccinated. To further add to the efforts, the government might ask everyone to get a vaccine passport soon. Last month, Israel became the first country to provide a certificate to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so that they can have access to certain facilities. Here's everything you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine passport.

What Are Vaccine Passports?

A vaccine passport is proof that you have been vaccinated against the microscopic villain, Covid-19. It is similar to the 'yellow card,' which was basically proof against yellow fever.

According to CNN, a vaccine passport is a mobile app that will be proof for the holder that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and is therefore “safe.” In a way, vaccine passports will also provide a digital vaccination record of the vaccinated people across the globe.

While some countries have set their own standards of the vaccine passport, a standard version that would be accepted globally is yet to come. In other words, it will be a digital health pass that will allow a person to enter stadiums, events, concerts, and more. Qatar Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Air New Zealand, Copa Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Etihad Airways are some of the leading airlines that are ready to try the “IATA Travel Pass” soon. It is an app created by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that allows different airlines and airports to check for proof of vaccination.

Another initiative by the World Economic Forum and a broad coalition of public and private partners is to launch CommonPass. It is a global platform that will help people document their Covid-19 status to satisfy country entry requirements while keeping their health data private.

However, the World Health Organization says that these passports might not be as useful as there is always a chance of someone contracting an infection for the second time.

What About India?

So far, there is no vaccine certificate system that prevents people from travelling domestically, but based on the RT-PCR tests, Covid test certificates will be checked for incoming foreign travellers. Individual states may have their requirements for domestic travellers.