Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have been trying hard to develop an effective vaccine. But the virus that causes this deadly disease is a new and previously unknown variant of coronavirus. So, the fact that they do not have any data to fall back on makes their job all the more difficult. Even then, they have been persevering and now there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. But even then, it may still be a while before any vaccine or cure is available in the market. So, in the absence of a vaccine, many experts advocate the efficacy of antibodies and anti-virals in fighting the disease. Experts are hopeful that these can take on the form of new drugs that can effectively fight the COVID-19 virus. Also Read - New warning from China: Unknown pneumonia deadlier than COVID-19 sweeps across Kazakhstan

Promise of anti-virals

According to recent studies, anti-viral drugs show promise in this fight against the global pandemic. These drugs act on the virus itself and prevent it from replicating. They target either the enzymes a virus needs to copy its genome (polymerases) or those needed to cut larger proteins into smaller functional fragments (proteases). COVID-19 uses an active protease, a key protein responsible for the reproduction of the virus, to copy itself. A study in Science says that there are now two new drug candidates that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 protease. Reseachers found that the chemicals could bind to the protease and prevent replication, with one of them — a chemical designated 11a — more promising than the other. Chemical 11a will soon undergo human trials but tests on animals prove that the drug is both effective and non-toxic. Also Read - WHO issues new guidelines for airborne COVID-19 virus: Avoid restaurants, gyms to stay safe

Monoclonal antibodies can help too

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created antibodies that can blocking SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins from attaching to the ACE2 cell receptors in our body. By blocking the attachment, they prevent infection altogether. A recent study in Science says that there may be two antibodies that each prevented different parts of the SARS2 spike protein from binding to the ACE2 receptor. While each of the antibodies on its own can neutralize the virus, together they are even more effective at preventing infection. Trials will start soon for another double antibody cocktail that will be tested in 2,000 people across the United States for their ability to prevent infection and treat those in the early stages of Covid-19. Monoclonal antibodies work against the respiratory syncytial virus, which has many similarities to SARS-CoV-2. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 7,93,802 as death toll reaches 21,604

But further tests are needed to be sure of efficacy

Experts say that further studies are needed as are trials and tests to determine just how effective these treatments are against COVID-19. But on a positive note, the timeline for testing these drugs is much shorter than for a vaccine. Scientists may be able to determine their efficacy quickly and easily and sometimes, maybe, in just a matter of days.

A ray f hope

It is true that today, we have no vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. But antibodies and anti-virals provide hope that we may still have effective drugs to fight this disease as early as the beginning of next year. But till then, you must follow all precautionary measures like wearing of masks, social distancing and isolation.

(With inputs from Agencies)