With more people showing up for COVID-19 testing with flu-like symptoms, genuine cases may be overlooked, and this can lead to further transmission of the novel coronavirus. @Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential for all of us to wear face masks and follow all other precautionary measures like washing hands frequently and maintaining social distancing. This helps prevent the spread of the virus. These guidelines work for other seasonal diseases too. With the weather changing from hot and dry heat to monsoons, we are likely to see an increase in flu cases. Autumn is around the corner and winter will be here soon. Cases of cold and fever are bound to rise as we approach the cold winter months. Experts say that all the precautionary guidelines that we follow for COVID-19 will help curb flu cases too. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 22,15,074 as death toll reaches 44,386

According to experts, Australia, which is now in the middle of the flu season, has seen a dramatic drop in flu cases as compared to previous years. They ascribe this to the current precautions that people are taking to stay safe from the COVID-19 virus. Even World Health Organisation says that there has been a drop in the number of flu cases globally this year. This is good news. But, at the same time, experts warn that if people get complacent about taking precautions, there may be more cases of the flu and this can lead to more complications of COVID-19. Also Read - High rate of asymptomatic infections is a good thing: Here’s why

Similar symptoms make diagnosis difficult

There are similar symptoms for both these viral diseases. You may experience a blocked nose, cough, fever, body ache and fatigue if you have either of these conditions. So, doctors may sometimes mistake one for the other. This can be dangerous because it means that treatment is delayed in the face of confusion. Also Read - Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Fauci 'hopes' it is tested well

Low immunity may make you vulnerable to COVID-19

If you catch the flu, your body will be in weakened state. Your immunity will already be low as a result of infection. This makes you vulnerable to other infections and diseases. One of the main defenses against the COVID-19 virus is a strong immunity in the absence of vaccines or a cure. It will be easier for you to get COVID-19 in such a scenario. This will also put more pressure on an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Shortage of testing kits is a real danger

Since the symptoms of both the diseases are similar, many more people will be queuing up for the COVID-19 tests. These testing kits are already in short supply and countries are struggling to ensure that there are enough such kits to ramp up testing of as many people as possible. With more people showing up for COVID-19 testing with flu-like symptoms, genuine cases may be overlooked, and this can lead to further transmission of the novel coronavirus. People who actually need to be tested may suffer because of shortage of testing kits.

Vaccination will keep you safe

The best way to be safe now is to get the flu vaccine. This is a seasonal vaccine. So, if it is time for flu vaccination in your area, get the shot. Consult your doctor regarding this.