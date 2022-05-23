What Happens If You Test Positive For Monkeypox In India? Quarantine Rules And Other Details

Monkeypox virus is a new threat that many countries in the world are facing. Read on to know the various signs and symptoms of this virus.

Even as we fight COVID-19, there are a rising number of cases of the Monkeypox virus being reported from 12 countries including the United States, Israel, Belgium and the United Kingdom. As the new Monkeypox disease makes its way into the global community with over 12 countries confirming its presence, India has increased its vigil about this rare and dangerous virus infection. Speaking to the media, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it has directed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the ICMR to keep a close check on the worsening situation.

All the airport authorities have been asked to stay alert. "The Union Health Minister on Thursday directed the National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to keep a close watch and monitor the situation in India," the official told the media. It further added, "They have been instructed that any sick passenger with a travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries be isolated (self-quarantine) and samples sent to the BSL4 facility of the National Institute of Virology in Pune for an investigation." According to the official sources, whoever tests positive for Monkeypox will have to self isolate for a period of time which can range from 17-21 days. " The government also said that if the cases associated with monkeypox virus continue to increase, the government could start random screening of people arriving from the affected nations.

Symptoms You Are Infected With Monkeypox Virus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed a number of signs and symptoms that a person infected with COVID-19 may show up during the course of infection. According to the WHO, Monkeypox typically manifests in humans with fever and some other symptoms. As per studies, the virus can spread from one infected individual to another through body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. Some of the warning symptoms of this virus infection are:

Headache Fever Chills Sore throat Malaise Fatigue Skin rashes, and Lymphadenopathy

(With inputs from agencies)