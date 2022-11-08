live

What Happened To Monkeypox? Who Are Still At Risk of This Deadly Virus Attack

Cases across the globe are declining, what is the future of monkeypox?

Monkeypox cases have dropped drastically in the past few weeks. Countries including India and the United States, which were reporting new cases on a daily basis have seen a decline in the numbers, and this topic is out of the headlines for a few days now. But does this mean that the risk is over? Is monkeypox not more of a threat? Well, what experts believe is that the virus is still here, but some people have achieved immunity against the infection. But the infection is still a problem in low-income regions.

Global infection numbers have been falling since August but why? It is primarily due to the availability of vaccines and several other behavioral changes in the risk population. Some of these were carried over from the experiences that the people gained from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The viral disease was previously present in isolated areas of Africa, however, it was recently reported that people in other parts of the world are also getting infected by it. Monkeypox virus infection is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is related to viruses causing smallpox and cowpox.

Who is still at risk? As discussed above low-income countries that are facing difficulty in providing basic vaccines against the virus are at risk of cathing the virus. Also, this doesn't mean every other part of the world is safe. It is important to note that taking proper safety precautions are important to keep the monkeypox virus infection at bay.

