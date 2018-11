True, sex in the bedroom can get little boring. Sex outside the bedroom makes couples excited and the bonding stronger. But an online survey conducted by sex shop Ann Summers revealed a dark cranial side of people. According to the result of the survey nearly 25 percent of British gym-goers have had sex at their place of fitness or the gym. More than half of those who took the survey said they used the gym to hook up and at least 10 percent of them confessed to carrying a condom in their gym bag.

The other shocking statistic is that 20 percent of the respondents have had sex with their personal trainer. Even if they never consummated, 70 percent of women admitted to fantasizing about their personal trainers while having sex. There is a reason why gym becomes a preferred choice to have sex – first, exercise improves blood flow which can set the mood for someone to get intimate, second, sweating also increases release of pheromones the chemical which attracts a potential partner through scent.

The survey had some 2000 participants responding to it. While this might not be an ideal way to collect data, but is surely an eyebrow-raising fact.

Image source: shutterstock