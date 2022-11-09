live

What Follows COVID Infection Is Deadlier Than Thought: Neurological Disorders May Linger For Months Post Recovery

The year 2019 will be remembered in history for the deadliest virus attack that mankind has ever faced- SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19. The virus attack has left millions affected globally and is so far one of the worst healthcare battles we have fought. However, the effects of the virus infection were soon bought under control with the help of vaccines. The immunity produced by the vaccines helped people in this battle. Now, since the virus has the ability to mutate and create new strains, here is what experts believe can happen to those who have recovered from the infection.

According to a recent study, people who had a history of COVID-19 infection, are at higher risk of suffering from neurological disorders. In the study, the researchers studied the brain's immune cells known as 'microglia'. For the same, they grew human microglia in the laboratory and infected the cells with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. These immune cells of the brain (microglia) are also the key cells that are involved in the progression of chronic brain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

What did they find out? The results of the study showed that COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease.

