What Causes Blood Vessel Damage In Patients With Severe COVID-19?

Researchers have found a new role of platelets in COVID-19 blood vessel damage. They are also testing if protein inhibitors can prevent severity of the disease.

Although COVID-19 primarily affects the lungs, it can also damage many other organs such as liver, kidney, heart, and gastrointestinal and nervous system. Multiple organ failure is seen as a hallmark of COVID-19 severity, and a leading cause of death. But what causes deadly organ damage in patients with severe COVID-19? Platelets are at the core of blood vessel damage in COVID-19 patients, revealed a new study led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

According to the study published online Sept. 8 in Science Advances, abnormal interaction between blood platelets and cells lining blood vessels is one reason behind deadly organ damage in patients with severe COVID-19. Protein signals given off by platelets create inflammation, abnormal clotting, and damage to vessels when exposed to SARS-CoV2 virus, they said, as quoted by Science Daily.

They also identified two related genes, S1000A8 and S1000A9, which are activated in the platelets of COVID-19 patients, causing them to make more of myeloid-related proteins (MRP) 8 and 14. These proteins operate as a pair and are present in large amounts in immune cells. However, in the study, higher levels of the two proteins were associated with higher levels of clotting and inflammation in vessels, greater disease severity, and longer hospital stays.

Further, the researchers also revealed that COVID-19-exposed platelets change cells lining blood vessels (endothelial cells) largely through a protein called P-selectin, which makes platelets stickier and likelier to form clots.

Can P2Y12 inhibitors prevent severe COVID-19?

Interestingly, the researchers found that approved medications that block platelet activation via the platelet surface protein P2Y12 (clopidogrel or ticagrelor) reduced COVID-19-related inflammation in vessels.

"The current study supports the theory that platelets are activating endothelial cells through P-selectin, and that both P-selectin and MRP8/14 contribute to vessel damage and an increased risk of dying," stated senior study author Jeffrey S. Berger, MD, director of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and professor of medicine and surgery.

You may like to read

The team is currently testing in patients whether P2Y12 inhibitors can prevent severe disease, with the results expected to be presented at the American Heart Association annual meeting in November.

According to Berger, they are also set to begin testing the effect of a P-selectin inhibitor called crizanlizumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. While P2Y12 inhibitors address only platelets, targeting P-selectin may block both platelet and endothelial cell activation, and their interactions they said.