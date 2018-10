Greek yoghurt has far more protein than your regular yoghurt. It is a yoghurt with the lactose removed and liquid whey. The texture of the yoghurt is thick and tastes sour. It contains very less sodium. Thus, Greek yoghurt is one of the healthiest options available. So, in this article, we have mentioned the benefits of Greek yoghurt.

Helps in bodybuilding

It is a great source of calcium and protein, which are essential nutrients for bodybuilding. Yoghurt boosts muscle growth and helps in reducing the loss of muscle mass. It is also a post-workout snack. Yoghurt offers the essential protein and carbs that your body needs for muscle repair.

Aids weight loss

Daily intake of yoghurt can combat inflammation and also boost immunity which may help in weight loss. It helps to burn fat and also makes it easier to maintain lean muscle as they are rich in calcium.

Boosts digestive health

Yoghurt contains probiotics which are very essential for the digestion process. The soothing properties of yoghurt also help fight GERD and acid reflux. And it can also reduce the risk of colorectal cancer

Promotes bone health

Yoghurt contains calcium and thus, it is a source of many bone-promoting nutrients. According to various studies, people who consume yoghurt daily showed better signs of physical fitness.

Improves brain functioning

Yoghurt boosts your overall mental capacities and can help relieve stress. The probiotic contents can even influence how your brain responds to the environment.