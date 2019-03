Muhammed Shan was under treatment at the intensive care unit of Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Kozhikode, after he tested positive for a rare virus called West Nile Virus (WNV). This 7-year-old boy from Vengara in Malappuram, Kerala, died on Monday after battling the virus for more than a week.

After the boy was detected with West Nile Virus, the Health Ministry had sent a four-member multi-disciplinary central team from the National Centre for Disease Control on last Thursday to take stock of the situation and extend support to the district for its prevention and management. According to a health ministry statement, the Indian Council of Medical Research had also been alerted and a close monitoring of this virus was ensured at the central and state levels. However, there has been no report about the spread of this virus elsewhere in the country so far.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus. Culex mosquitoes are known to pick up this virus from infected birds. These mosquitoes transmit it to humans and other animals while biting. This virus can also be present in horses, squirrels and cats. Going by the current available data, this virus can cause mild fever or cold.

The findings of a study cited in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine state that one out of five people infected with the West Nile Virus experience only mild fever. However, in most cases, there are no symptoms. But in rare instances, (1 out of 150) this virus develop serious could lead to symptoms that can affect your central nervous system, says the study. If the virus gets to travel through your bloodstream, you may fall prey to serious ailments like encephalitis or meningitis. Both these diseases can be fatal. Encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain, can manifest itself through symptoms like frequent seizures and confused thinking. Meningitis, on the other hand, causes inflammation in the outer membrane of your brain. The symptoms include stiff neck, headache and fever. Other severe symptoms of a disorder in the central nervous system could range from be coma, tremors, and convulsions, to vision loss and paralysis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that 1 in 10 people suffering from a severe disorder of the central nervous system is likely to die. Though severity can be found in people of any age bracket, the older generation (60 plus) is more at risk. The high risk group also includes individuals suffering from cancer, hypertension, kidney ailments, diabetes. People who have undergone organ transplants, are also at a higher risk. According to the reports of the CDC, four organ transplant patients were diagnosed with this virus in 2002. One out of these four patients died.

A blood test is required for the diagnosis of West Nile Virus. If your signs are severe, then you may have to undergo a spinal tap. In this diagnostic method, the fluid around your spinal cord is taken out to test for further action plan. It is the most commonly used test to diagnose meningitis and encephalitis. In some cases, a brain inflammation is detected by using an MRI or electroencephalography (EEG). EEG is measures the activity of your brain.

People infected with this virus mostly recover without medication. For mild cases, over-the-counter pain killers can help control headache and muscle spasm. However, do not give aspirin to children or teenagers without consulting your doctor if they are suffering from chickenpox or flu-like symptoms. This pain killer has been associated with Reye’s syndrome, a rare but significantly fatal condition, in such children.

In case of people who show symptoms of serious conditions like meningitis or encephalitis, the line of treatment depends upon the physical signs they are experiencing. For example, patients complaining of meningitis symptoms need pain management for headache. They are also advised antiemetic therapy and rehydration for nausea, another potential sign of meningitis. If the West Nile Virus leads to encephalitis, the patients need strict monitoring of for intracranial (skull) pressure and seizures. Since they are unable to guard their airway, they may soon be affected by acute neuromuscular respiratory failure may develop. This may require long-term ventilation.

Currently, no specific drug is available for the treatment of WNV virus. Though various options have been evaluated through clinical trials, none has yielded a successful result as of now. There are no vaccines also for the prevention of this virus. So the best way to keep it at bay is to stay away from mosquitoes, especially during the rainy season when they are most active. However, several studies have found that the mosquitoes bearing WNV can also survive in the cold weather. Your personal protection measures against mosquitoes should include application of repellents, preventing water stagnation in your house and areas close-by, using mosquito nets and devices like electric mosquito rackets.