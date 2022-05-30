West Nile Virus: How Does It Spread? What Are The Symptoms? All You Need To Know

80% of the West Nile Virus infected individuals don't show up any symptoms, which means they are mostly asymptomatic. Read on to know more about this virus infection.

Mosquito-borne diseases can pose potential health hazards and become fatal too in some cases. Recently, a 47-year-man from Kerala died due to this rare mosquito-borne virus named West Nile Virus (WNV). According to the reports, the man had developed fever and other symptoms of cold and flu and was admitted to the government medical college in Thrissur, where he was diagnosed with West Nile fever. This is not the first time when a West Nile Virus infection has been detected in Kerala. Earlier, in 2002, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had stated that four organ transplant patients were diagnosed with this rare virus infection. Also, one out of these four patients died.

West Nile Virus: What We Know So Far

The West Nile Virus infection is a vector-borne disease which spreads through infected mosquitoes. It was first detected in Uganda in 1937. However, India reported its first case associated with this virus in the year 2006 (in Kerala's Alappuzha district). The virus that leads to cold-and-flu like symptoms is a single-stranded RNA virus. The West Nile Virus is a member of the flavivirus genus and it belongs to the Japanese Encephalitis antigenic complex of the family Flaviviridae.

What are the vectors of this virus infection? According to the experts, Culex species of mosquitoes act as the principal vectors for transmission. Now, let's understand how the virus spread from one body to another.

How Does It Spread?

The West Nile Virus infection spreads through infected mosquitoes. These mosquitoes primarily belong to the Culex species of mosquitoes. In a statement, the WHO said that first, the mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. After the virus enters the body of the mosquito, it remains in the blood for a few days. The virus then eventually gets into the mosquito's salivary glands. After this whenever the infected mosquito bites any human or any animal, it injects the virus into its blood and thus the virus spreads from one infected mosquito to a human. After entering the human body, the virus multiplies and causes illness.

10 Symptoms To Look Out For

80 per cent of the West Nile Virus infected individuals don't show up any symptoms, which means they are mostly asymptomatic. However, in 20 per cent of the symptomatic cases, the virus can lead to flu like symptoms, which can be very similar to some of the other viral infections that are doing the rounds. However, one who contracts the West Nile Virus may develop symptoms like:

Fever accompanied by chills Body ache or muscle pain A chronic and persistent headache A swollen salivary gland An infected person may also develop some severe skin rashes Vomiting tendency or nausea is common Extreme fatigue or tiredness Encephalitis The infection can also lead to paralysis Meningitis is one of the severe symptoms of this infection

One of the most uncommon symptoms associated with this infection is Encephalitis. Encephalitis is a severe health condition which causes inflammation in the brain. During this, an infected person may experience frequent seizures and confused thinking. Also, in the case of meningitis, which usually leads to inflammation in the outer regions of the brain, one may develop the symptoms such as a stiff neck, headache and fever.

Diagnosis: How To Know If You Are Infected?

There is only one diagnostic process for this virus infection - a blood test. One who is experiencing any of the above-listed symptoms must get a blood test done as soon as possible. Experts have also cautioned that in case of severe West Nile Virus infection, a person may also have to undergo a spinal tap, a test where fluid around your spinal cord is taken out to examine for the further action plan.

How Long Does It Take To Recover?

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its statement has mentioned that the infection can range from mild to severe depending on how long the person is taking to get the treatment started. In most severe cases of West Nile Infection, the recovery process can take several weeks or months. The CDC also cautioned that some patients may also experience the symptoms even after years of recovery.

Who All Are At Risk?

One can contract the virus when one comes in contact with an infected mosquito. Also, the infection can get severe for all those who are suffering from any kind of underlying disease (co-morbidities). The WHO in its statement has written - "The West Nile Virus Infection can turn fatal in persons with co-morbidities and immuno-compromised persons (such as transplant patients)."

How To Stay Safe?

The safety measure to contain the spread of this virus is not letting the mosquitoes breed. In simple words, this rare vector-borne disease can be prevented by protecting oneself from mosquito bites. Some of the other measures that the World Health Organisation recommends are -

Wear clothes that can act as a barrier to exposure to bites Reduce the mosquito breeding sites Cover all the water storage containers Keep the drains clean Do not keep any containers where water can get accumulated and mosquitoes breeding can take place, and Control the garbage in yards and gardens