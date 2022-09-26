live

West Bengal's COVID Positivity Rate Over 5%, Govt Urge People To Follow Protocols Ahead of Durga Puja

According to the reports, the COVID positivity rate in West Bengal currently stands at 5 per cent. The state last witnessed this spike back on August 11.

It is that time of the year when the country celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. However, the city authorities have shown concerns over the increasing number of COVID cases in the state. According to the reports, the COVID positivity rate in West Bengal currently stands at 5 per cent. The state last witnessed this spike back on August 11.

Meanwhile, doctors and experts in the state have also issued warning against not following safety protocols during the Durga puja, which is starting on October 1st. The government had urged people to remain vigilant, wear masks properly, maintain distance when out, avoid crowded places and get the vaccination.

