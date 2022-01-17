West Bengal Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions With Allowing Gyms To Open With 50% Capacity And More

With the cognizance of the recent situation in West Bengal, the state government has relaxed a few COVID-19 limitations and restrictions. Here's everything you need to know.

The West Bengal government relaxed COVID requirements on Saturday, allowing wedding events to proceed with a maximum of 200 people at a time. Local fairs or meals will be allowed in open places, according to new guidelines issued by the state administration.

Following a review of the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the concerns raised by the new variant "Omicron," the State Executive Committee of the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended that the current restrictions be maintained, with graded relaxations allowed as needed.

West Bengal Further Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions

The following new relaxations will take effect on January 18, 2022, in continuation of prior directives in respect of limitations and relaxations notified to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING NOW

Staff and users must be completely vaccinated or RTPCR negative for the gym to remain open with 50% of its capacity till 9 p.m.

Jatra will be permitted only until 9 p.m. with a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is lower, in an outdoor venue and with a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is lower, in an indoor venue.

Outdoor filming for films and television shows will be permitted if physical distancing and COVID-approved regulations are followed.

At all times, masks must be worn, the physical distance must be maintained, and health and hygiene protocols must be observed.

COVID-19 Cases In West Bengal

On Monday, the number of coronavirus infections in West Bengal increased to 18,97,699, with 14,938 new cases added to the total of 20,088 deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 19,064 new cases and 39 fatalities. According to the bulletin, the positive rate was 27.73 per cent.

Kolkata had the most fatalities at 12, followed by five in the nearby 24 Paragans district and four in Howrah. There were 3,893 single-day cases in the state capital. There are currently 1,60,305 active cases in West Bengal, with 17,17,306 persons recovering from the sickness, including 9,973 since Saturday.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES