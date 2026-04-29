West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Will hospitals and medical stores remain open on April 29? What patients should know

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West Bengal Election 2026: As West Bengal enters Phase 2 of the 2026 Assembly Election on April 29, authorities have put in place a structured set of rules to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted voting process across all the constituencies. According to the reports, the administration has combined public holiday declarations, service restrictions, and essential exemptions so that voters can cast their ballots without disruption or confusion. With this in place, many residents are wondering how the public holiday and polling-related restrictions may affect access to healthcare. If you or your family members need medical care, medicines, or have scheduled hospital visits, it is important to know what remains open and what may be affected. Scroll down to understand whether healthcare facilities will be affected or if they will run smoothly even on the poll day.
The 142 seats going to the polls in the second phase are concentrated across seven districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. As per ECI updates, voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Here is a complete checklist of what remains open and what remains closed on the polling day, specifically for patients or those who face the need for any health emergency:
The straight and short answer to this query is "YES". All private and government-run hospitals will remain open and fully operational on the polling day. Experts say that healthcare services are usually classified under the category called 'essential services' - which means they will operate even on election day.
Here is a detailed list of what remains operational on 29th April, 2026 when West Bengal enters into the second phase of the assembly election.
Some minor changes and adjustments that may happen include:
Yes, medical stores and pharmacies will also remain open. Since they are essential for public health, pharmacies are allowed to operate even during elections. You should be able to purchase medicines, including prescription drugs, as usual.
Some of the possible adjustments that are expected on this day are:
While healthcare services remain open, some election-related restrictions could impact access:
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