West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Will hospitals and medical stores remain open on April 29? What patients should know

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: With Phase 2 voting on April 29 declared a public holiday, will hospitals and medical stores remain open or closed? Here's what you need to know.

West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting Are hospitals and medical stores open or closed on April 29 Essential guidelines for patients

West Bengal Election 2026: As West Bengal enters Phase 2 of the 2026 Assembly Election on April 29, authorities have put in place a structured set of rules to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted voting process across all the constituencies. According to the reports, the administration has combined public holiday declarations, service restrictions, and essential exemptions so that voters can cast their ballots without disruption or confusion. With this in place, many residents are wondering how the public holiday and polling-related restrictions may affect access to healthcare. If you or your family members need medical care, medicines, or have scheduled hospital visits, it is important to know what remains open and what may be affected. Scroll down to understand whether healthcare facilities will be affected or if they will run smoothly even on the poll day.

West Bengal Election 2026: Are Hospitals and Medical Stores Closed Today (April 29)?

The 142 seats going to the polls in the second phase are concentrated across seven districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. As per ECI updates, voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Here is a complete checklist of what remains open and what remains closed on the polling day, specifically for patients or those who face the need for any health emergency:

Are hospitals open on polling day?

The straight and short answer to this query is "YES". All private and government-run hospitals will remain open and fully operational on the polling day. Experts say that healthcare services are usually classified under the category called 'essential services' - which means they will operate even on election day.

Here is a detailed list of what remains operational on 29th April, 2026 when West Bengal enters into the second phase of the assembly election.

Emergency departments will be fully operational Inpatient services (admissions, ICU care) will continue without interruption Doctors, nurses, and essential staff are required to report for duty

Some minor changes and adjustments that may happen include:

Certain outpatient departments (OPDs) may run with limited staff Elective procedures or non-urgent appointments could be rescheduled Some doctors may be unavailable due to election duty If you have a pre-booked appointment, it's a good idea to confirm with your hospital in advance.

Are medical stores and pharmacies open on polling day?

Yes, medical stores and pharmacies will also remain open. Since they are essential for public health, pharmacies are allowed to operate even during elections. You should be able to purchase medicines, including prescription drugs, as usual.

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Some of the possible adjustments that are expected on this day are:

Pharmacies may run with limited staff; Some of the medical stores close to the polling booths may remain shut for some time. In case you have any specific medical condition and is on medication, ensure that you keep all the necessary medicines handy at home. Also, avoid unnecessary travel unless required.

While healthcare services remain open, some election-related restrictions could impact access:

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100-Metre Rule Around Polling Booths: Shops and establishments within 100 metres of polling stations may be asked to shut temporarily for security reasons. This could include nearby pharmacies or small clinics. Public Holiday in Polling Areas: April 29 is declared a public holiday, so most offices, schools, banks, and non-essential services will remain closed. Travel and Movement: There may be traffic diversions, restricted routes, or delays, especially near polling areas. While emergency vehicles are allowed, general movement might be slower than usual.

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