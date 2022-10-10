live

West Bengal Dengue Cases Skyrocket 20,000 In Just One Month

West Bengal Dengue Cases Skyrocket 20,000 In Just One Month

Addressing the media the health department said that a lack of proper sanitation, clogged drainage systems, and accumulation of rainwater due to unplanned urbanisation are some of the reasons behind this spurt.

Health News LIVE | Recent data by the West Bengal Health Authorities have revealed that hospitals across the state, both public and private, are overflowing with dengue patients. According to the official report provided by the state's health department, a total of 800-900 cases have been registered on an average daily. The current figures for dengue fever could send West Bengal to the top of the list among the states in the country where dengue cases have been reported, in just over a month.

The total number of dengue cases in West Bengal in the year 2022 has already surpassed 20,000. Addressing the media the health department said that a lack of proper sanitation, clogged drainage systems, and accumulation of rainwater due to unplanned urbanisation are some of the reasons behind this spurt.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector of India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES