Brain is the most crucial part of our body and yet sometimes we ignore that it also needs exercises to stay fit and healthy. There are activities that will train your brain to perform its best even if they seem a little weird. Simply giving your brain new experiences that combine both physical and emotional sense is a great way to keep it healthy. Doing activities as simple as brushing your teeth differently can make you smarter and sharper too. These small tweaks force your brain to function differently and make it exercise more.

Brush teeth with your non­­- dominant hand

Use your secondary hand for doing this chore. Also, don’t forget to open and apply the toothpaste in reverse. This results in rapid expansion in parts of the cortex that control and process tactile information from the hand.

Close your eyes while taking a bath

Try to turn on the shower or tap with your eyes closed. Your hands will notice various textures of your own body you don’t normally see, and send messages to your brain. Closing eyes also boosts your memory and helps you remember things.

Turn your world upside down

Turn pictures of your friends and family, desk clock, or a water bottle, shampoo bottle or any other things upside down or read upside down. As you look at things right-side up, so your left brain identifies it right away. When they’re upside down, your right brain starts working to interpret the shapes and colours of a puzzling picture.

Switch Places

Change your seat or position with who you relate to, your view of the room, and even how you reach for salt and pepper. Everyone has their “own” seat in family or in offices. From this your brain benefits by having different experiences.

Feel the change

Place some coins in your car’s drink holder or your pocket and try to determine the denominations by just feeling them. Our brains regularly rely on visual cues to understand the subtle difference between varied objects. But while you use only your tactile capacity, used it increases activation in cortical areas that process tactile information and leads to stronger synapses.

Go for grocery shopping

Go to an aisle that you generally don’t go and look at the shelves, top to bottom. If there’s something you’ve never seen before, try or think about it. You’ve broken your routine and experienced something new.

Start your morning differently

Break your routine. For example, if you brush your teeth before taking a bath, try doing it after or walk your dog some other route. Novel tasks exercise large areas of the cortex which indicates increased level of brain activity in a distinct area. But this brain activity may decline when we follow the same pattern daily and it becomes a habit.

Make a new connection with your nose

Keep an extract of your favourite scent beside your bed for a week. Open it and inhale when you first wake up, and then again as you bathe and dress. Link a new odour like vanilla, citrus, or peppermint to an activity. This way you’ll alert new neural pathways.

Read differently

Read aloud with your friend, alternating roles of the reader and listener. Different brain circuits are used while reading aloud or listening to someone reading. It might slow down your reading process, but as a bonus you’ll spend quality time together.

Simply socialize

Ditch online shopping and head to a store near you. Thirsty? Buy a drink from departmental store rather than a vending machine. Scientific research has proved that social deprivation has a lot of negative effects on your cognitive abilities.