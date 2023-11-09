'King Kong' Slimming Jab Mounjaro Approved For Weight Loss In The UK

In a recent development, the UK drugs regulator has approved the use of diabetes medicine Mounjaro for people suffering from obesity, overweight.

A diabetes medicine Mounjaro, or tirzepatide, also dubbed the "King Kong" of weight loss jabs has been approved by the UK drug regulator for treating obesity, and overweight issues. The authorization was given on the basis of the results of two clinical trials, one of which showed that patients who received the highest dose of the drug lost 22.5 percent of their total body weight over 72 weeks.

However, the injection which can help users shed 20 per cent of their weight will only be rolled out on the NHS if it receives further approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Speaking to the media, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: "Although further approvals are needed to use this in the NHS, Mounjaro has the potential to help thousands of people living with obesity and support those suffering from weight-related illnesses - if used alongside diet and physical activity." He further added, "Tackling obesity could help cut waiting lists and save the NHS billions of pounds."

How Does The Diabetes Drug Help In Weight Loss?

According to the experts, the diabetes medicine known by the name Mounjaro can make you feel fuller for a long time, keeping your urge to eat more at bay. However, the medicine also comes with some serious side effects - the most common are nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation. In a statement to the national media, the UK's drugs regulator, the MHRA, says it can be used by adults who are obese or those who are overweight and have weight-related health problems such as high blood pressure.

How is it used? Mounjaro drug comes in the form of a pre-filled injection pen that any patients struggling with extreme weight gain can self-administer - giving themselves a dose under the skin of their stomach area or thigh. As of now, the experts have stated that apart from the possible side effects, the drug has shown promising results in shedding weight effectively.

Caution You Must Take

Experts caution that Mounjaro may affect how well the contraceptive pill works. Women who are on it should consider using extra contraception, such as condoms, or switching to a non-oral contraceptive method for four weeks after starting Mounjaro and for four weeks after each increase in dose.

