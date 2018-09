Numerous studies have shown that skipping breakfast can make you gain weight and having a wholesome healthy breakfast can make you lose weight. What you at during your breakfast could also make a huge difference. Some breakfast mistakes are harmful to your health. If you want to efficient weight loss, try to have these fat-burning foods regularly in your breakfast and your diet.

1) Leafy greens, mushrooms, seeds, nuts and beans: There is a connection between these copper-rich foods and fat metabolism. Our bodies do not make copper and hence we need to supplement our body with it through diet. Copper is also found in oysters and other shellfish. According to lead researcher Chris Chang, professor University of California – Berkeley, who studied the effect of copper, ‘copper is essential for breaking down fat cells so that they can be used for energy’ and that copper ‘acts as a regulator, so the more copper there is, the more the fat is broken down.’ Do not replace these natural foods with copper supplements as an excess of copper can lead to imbalances with other minerals like zinc, says the research. Our daily requirement for copper is about 700 micrograms per day.

2) Have wholegrain bread. Your body will burn calories as it breaks down the fibre in the grains.

You must sip on green tea because it contains a compound called EGCG and polyphenols that boost metabolism and help burn calories.

3) Put jalapenos and chillies in your omelette or other breakfast dishes. These have capsaicin that can oxidise fat and increase metabolism.

4) Have grapefruit or grapefruit juice as it will prevent the storage of starch and sugar in the body, keep you full till lunch.

5) Hot (dark) chocolate boosts serotonin production in the brain which makes you feel good, regulates the mood and suppresses your appetite. Make sure the dark chocolate has a high percentage of cocoa.

6) Ginger tea can help regulate leptin, a hormone that indicates to your brain that you are full and to stop eating. It also increases metabolism. Including ginger can actually help you stay away from overeating and make you lose weight. It also prevents bloating in the stomach.