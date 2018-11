It’s is quite shocking to know that extra weight is the likely cause for one-fourth of asthma cases in the U.S. It has been revealed by a new study conducted at the Duke University. Jason E. Lang, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at Duke University quoted as saying, “asthma is the no. 1 chronic disease in children and some of the causes such as genetics and viral infections during childhood are things we can’t prevent.”

During the study, the researchers analyzed data for 507,496 children from more than 19 million doctor’s visits at six major children’s health centers. Notably, these data were entered into a clinical research data network called PEDSnet between 2009 and 2015. Further, it was found that obese children had a 30-percent increased risk of developing asthma than peers of a healthy weight. Also, children who were overweight but not obese had a 17-percent increased asthma risk compared to healthy-weight peers.

In fact, even after calculating asthma risk using several models and adjusting for risk factors such as sex, age, socioeconomic status, and allergies, the results remained similar. However, one of the researchers named Lang said that further studies need to be conducted to prove the link between obesity in children and asthma as, during this study, data were collected during doctor’s visits and not in a controlled clinical research setting.