Weather updates: IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad - monsoon safety tips to stay protected

Weather alert in Delhi-NCR: The IMD has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad as monsoon activity intensifies across North India. Here's the latest weather update and essential safety tips to protect yourself from heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

IMD weather alert: Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad; safety tips to stay protected

Weather Alert: After weeks of relentless heat, Delhi-NCR is finally set to receive much-needed relief. In its latest district-level nowcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for Delhi, predicting light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across several parts of the city today.

According to the reports, the weather department has advised people to remain cautious during the afternoon and evening when gusty winds are likely.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 on Wednesday morning, making for a warm and humid start to the day. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies along with moderate rainfall, a continuation of the monsoon activity that has brought frequent showers to the national capital over the past few days.

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