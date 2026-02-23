Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Unseasonal Rain To Hit Maharashtra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for East Vidarbha Districts Amid Rising Heat | Check Forecast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Weather Alert LIVE Updates: After facing extreme heatwave-like conditions for over a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning for Maharashtra, forecasting unseasonal rainfall across several districts. The sudden shift in weather comes as temperatures have soared significantly, creating near-heatwave situations in many parts of the state. Now, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. A Yellow Alert has been sounded for East Vidarbha districts, including Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. The changing atmospheric conditions are expected to bring scattered showers, offering temporary relief from the intense heat but also raising concerns for farmers and residents. Taking cognisance of the situation, experts have cautioned that this is the time when viruses, and other seasonal diseases can see a spike in cases. Stay tuned with us for all the live weather updates and to know how to stay safe during such weather transitions.
