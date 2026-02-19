Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Severe Heatwave Grips Maharashtra; IMD Issues Advisory As Rain Batters Delhi-NCR | Check Forecast

Maharashtra Heatwave Live Updates: Despite being mid-February, Maharashtra is already witnessing early signs of summer. IMD forecasts indicate a 2 4 C rise in maximum temperatures, with dry, hot, and in some areas humid weather expected across most districts.

Heatwave To Return To Delhi-NCR After Brief Relief? Check Today’s IMD Weather Forecast

Weather Alert LIVE Updates (Thursday, 19 February): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Maharashtra, warning of rising temperatures and heatwave-like conditions across several regions over the next 24 hours. The health department has also asked the residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and outdoor workers have been urged to avoid prolonged sun exposure and stay hydrated. On the other hand, IMD has forecast a rise in minimum temperatures across northwest and central India as winter recedes. Rain and snowfall may hit hill states, while Delhi is likely to see light rain and thunderstorms. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

