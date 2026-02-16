Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Severe Heatwave Alert Issued In Maharashtra; Delhi-NCR To Receive Rain In Next 24Hours

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Weather Alert Today (16-02-2026), LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is set to experience a fresh spell of intense heat as summer-like conditions return across the state on Monday, February 16. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry and hot weather will dominate most regions, with a steady rise in minimum temperatures and heatwave-like conditions in several districts. On the other hand, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness rain with thunderstorm in the next 24-hours. With such variations in the weather, experts have warned that most of the viruses and bacteria will get the right weather to spread - "Everyone must ensure they are following a healthy lifestyle routine to strengthen their immunity system". Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime IMD alerts.
