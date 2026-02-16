Add The Health Site as a
Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Severe Heatwave Alert Issued In Maharashtra; Delhi-NCR To Receive Rain In Next 24Hours

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg will witness strong sunlight and hot, humid weather.

Heatwave To Return To Delhi-NCR After Brief Relief? Check Today’s IMD Weather Forecast

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : February 16, 2026 6:49 AM IST

Weather Alert Today (16-02-2026), LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is set to experience a fresh spell of intense heat as summer-like conditions return across the state on Monday, February 16. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry and hot weather will dominate most regions, with a steady rise in minimum temperatures and heatwave-like conditions in several districts. On the other hand, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness rain with thunderstorm in the next 24-hours. With such variations in the weather, experts have warned that most of the viruses and bacteria will get the right weather to spread - "Everyone must ensure they are following a healthy lifestyle routine to strengthen their immunity system". Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime IMD alerts.

    About the Author

    Satata Karmakar

    A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, Satata Karmakar brings over a decade of experience working with leading media brands, including Outlook Magazine, Microsoft News, and The Statesman. As an Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com, she specialises ... Read More