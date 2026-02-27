Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Rain or heat - What will be the weather conditions in Mumbai, Maharashtra? According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation is currently active over Gujarat and adjoining areas, as well as parts of southern Karnataka is responsible for this dual weather threat across the state. The weather department has also predicted that the impact of the cyclonic pressure is being felt up to the Marathwada region, and a low-pressure belt is expected to remain active, as per preliminary forecasts. In the latest forecast, the IMD reported - "In the next 24 hours, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy in some districts of the state, while humid conditions in coastal areas may make the heat feel more intense." Stay tuned with us for all the live weather updates and IMD warnings.
