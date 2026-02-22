Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Maharashtra To See Major Weather Shift In 48 Hours, Rain in Marathwada, Vidarbha; Heatwave Alert In Mumbai | IMD Forecast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for Maharashtra, Mumbai. The state is expected to be hit by extreme summer heat (heatwave like conditions) for the next couple of days. However, in a major relief the weather department has also warned that some parts of Maharashtra- Marathwada, and Vidarbha, are expected to witness rainfall. "Significant changes in the state's weather are expected over the next 48 hours. In Mumbai, clear skies will prevail and heat intensity is likely to increase, with temperatures possibly reaching 35 C. However, on February 22 and 23, parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are likely to witness rainfall," IMD said in its latest forecast. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates from around the country.
