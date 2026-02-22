live

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Maharashtra To See Major Weather Shift In 48 Hours, Rain in Marathwada, Vidarbha; Heatwave Alert In Mumbai | IMD Forecast

Weather Alert Today (February 22, 2026) LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Mumbai brace for extreme summer heat; IMD has issued rain alert for several parts of the country. Scroll down to learn from experts to stay safe and healthy during such weather transitions.

Heatwave To Return To Delhi-NCR After Brief Relief? Check Today’s IMD Weather Forecast

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for Maharashtra, Mumbai. The state is expected to be hit by extreme summer heat (heatwave like conditions) for the next couple of days. However, in a major relief the weather department has also warned that some parts of Maharashtra- Marathwada, and Vidarbha, are expected to witness rainfall. "Significant changes in the state's weather are expected over the next 48 hours. In Mumbai, clear skies will prevail and heat intensity is likely to increase, with temperatures possibly reaching 35 C. However, on February 22 and 23, parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are likely to witness rainfall," IMD said in its latest forecast. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates from around the country.

