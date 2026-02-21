live

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Sees Heatwave-Like Conditions, Rain Warning in Some Areas; Delhi Hits 29°C | IMD Forecast

Weather Alert Today (21-02-2026) Saturday: Heavy rain likely over South India; mercury to rise in North. Scroll down to know today's weather alert.

Delhi Weather Update: Relief For Residents! IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorm, Light Rain To Lash Capital — Check Forecast

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: For Saturday (22-02-2026), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for several states, while many others are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions. According to the latest IMD report, Maharashtra is expected to witness mixed weather conditions for the next couple of days. While several parts of the state are experiencing rising temperatures and early signs of summer, the department has issued an alert for unseasonal rain and thunderstorms in select districts. Meanwhile, the national capital is expected to see a gradual rise in day-time temperature. According to the forecast, dry weather is expected to continue with clear skies and maximum temperatures hovering around 28 29 C, slightly above the seasonal average. No rainfall activity has been forecast for the national capital at present. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather reports, and understand how health takes a backseat when it faces such weather transitions. Scroll down to learn tips to stay safe and healthy.

