Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Sees Heatwave-Like Conditions, Rain Warning in Some Areas; Delhi Hits 29°C | IMD Forecast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Weather Alert LIVE Updates: For Saturday (22-02-2026), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for several states, while many others are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions. According to the latest IMD report, Maharashtra is expected to witness mixed weather conditions for the next couple of days. While several parts of the state are experiencing rising temperatures and early signs of summer, the department has issued an alert for unseasonal rain and thunderstorms in select districts. Meanwhile, the national capital is expected to see a gradual rise in day-time temperature. According to the forecast, dry weather is expected to continue with clear skies and maximum temperatures hovering around 28 29 C, slightly above the seasonal average. No rainfall activity has been forecast for the national capital at present. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather reports, and understand how health takes a backseat when it faces such weather transitions. Scroll down to learn tips to stay safe and healthy.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information