live

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Heatwave Alert - Temperatures Rise in Mumbai; Yellow Alert Issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri as Mercury May Hit 37°C | IMD Forecast

Weather Alert Today (18 February 2026) LIVE Updates: A yellow alert has been issued in Maharashtra, Mumbai - with IMD Forecasting severe heatwave for the next 48 hours.

Heatwave To Return To Delhi-NCR After Brief Relief? Check Today’s IMD Weather Forecast

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: A yellow alert has been issued in Maharashtra as a severe heatwave grips the state, with Mumbai witnessing a steady rise in temperatures over the past few days. According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to remain above normal, and the rising trend may continue for the next 48 hours. The weather department has stated that the heatwave type condition may worsen in the next 24hours. Authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours, and stay hydrated as heatwave conditions intensify across the region. On the other hand, in Delhi-NCR, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting overcast skies and light rain on Wednesday. Isolated drizzle, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 40 kmph are likely. Temperatures may dip slightly, with highs around 26 28 C and lows between 13 15 C. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES