Maharashtra Weather Alert LIVE: After witnessing sharp rise in temperature, and heatwave like condition for over a week, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finally issued a weather alert for Maharashtra, warning of unstable conditions over the next 24 hours due to the formation of a low-pressure area. According to the department, scattered rainfall is likely in Marathwada, East Vidarbha, and parts of Central Maharashtra, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts. With such weather transitions happening across India, experts have warned of a sudden spike in seasonal diseases, From mosquito borne diseases to viral infections and persistent cold and cough - A fresh wave of cases linked to these diseases may sweep the country due to the mixed weather conditions. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and IMD alerts.

