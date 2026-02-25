live

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heatwave in Maharashtra; Delhi Records Above-Normal Temperatures | Check Forecast

Weather Alert Today (February 25, 2026) Wednesday: The heatwave has returned to Maharashtra, bringing sharp changes in weather conditions across the state.

Heatwave To Return To Delhi-NCR After Brief Relief? Check Today’s IMD Weather Forecast

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has activated 'yellow alert' for heatwave in Maharashtra. According to the weather department, the state is expected to witness a sudden spike in temperature on February 25, 2026 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR has been witnessing an early rise in temperatures this month, with maximum temperatures climbing well above normal levels. In recent days, the mercury has touched close to 30 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, temperatures may rise further towards the end of February, possibly crossing the low 30s during the day. Taking cognizance of the situation, experts have issued safety advisories for common people. Authorities have urged citizens to: Avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, protect children and elderly people from heat exposure and most importantly, follow local advisories in rain-alert districts. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and IMD warnings.

