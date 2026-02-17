live

Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Heatwave Grips Maharashtra As Mumbai-Thane Hit 38°C; Delhi Records Hottest Day of Year, Rain Likely Today

Maharashtra Heatwave Weather Alert LIVE Updates: A shift in weather patterns across Maharashtra has triggered a heat alert, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a rise in temperatures and heatwave-like conditions in several regions of the state.

IMD Heatwave Alert in India: Delhi-NCR Sweats Through Season’s Highest Temperature at 40.2°C - Today’s Weather Report

Weather Alert Today (17 February): As winter bids adieu, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about severe heatwave-like conditions across several parts of the country. In the latest development, Maharashtra is grappling with soaring temperatures, with Mumbai and Thane recording 38 C, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for multiple districts. On the other hand, IMD Has urged the residents of Delhi to stay alert of possible rain this week. However, despite rainfall, the weather department has said that heat is likely to persist with high temperature during the daytime. The IMD has forecast light rain on Wednesday, February 18, with no heavy rain warning issued. More notably, Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 207 on Monday, indicating poor air quality. As per the AQI, smog and humidity are likely to persist through the week. Temperatures are expected to stay steady, with daytime highs between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures ranging from 10 to 25 degrees Celsius. Such weather transition can strain the immune system, leaving one vulnerable to catching seasonal health conditions. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather reports and AQI alerts, along with tips to stay healthy

