Make sure you always wear a face mask while stepping out of the house during the pandemic. No just wearing masks can reduce spread of the Covid-19 virus but this can prevent you from flu seasonal allergies and serious asthma symptoms. In fact a new study has revealed that the widespread use of face masks post the Covid-19 outbreak has led to 65 per cent reduction in serious asthma cases that required hospitalisation. Wearing face masks also helped decrease the spread of viruses such as the flu in the past year said the study authors from Israel's Sheba Medical Centre