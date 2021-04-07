As the number of coronavirus cases is on rising in the country the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that wearing a mask in a vehicle is compulsory during the Covid-19 pandemic even if the vehicle is occupied only by its driver. A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh observed that if vehicles pass through public places there is a possibility that others may also get exposed. Wearing Mask Inside Car Now Mandatory Wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons is...compulsory in the