Wear Masks Or Pay Rs 500 Fine: Tamil Nadu Health Dept

Wearing mask is also mandatory in Delhi too. The decision has been taken considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has made wearing of masks mandatory in the state, which is witnessing an increase in new cases in the past couple of days. In an order issued on Friday, the Department said that violators will be fined Rs 500. The decision was taken considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, especially in Delhi, it added.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 39 Covid positive cases, a slight increase from the previous, when 31 people tested positive for the virus. IIT Madras was declared a Covid zone after 12 students tested Covid positive on Thursday.

Wearing mask is also mandatory in the national capital. Following a review meeting, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced that wearing masks will be mandatory in public areas and that those found in violating the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.

On Thursday, Delhi reported a decline in fresh Covid infections, at 965 cases against 1,009 reported on previous day. During the same period, one death related to Covid in the national capital, according to the Health Department bulletin.

Covid-19 cases in India

India reported 2,451 new Covid-19 cases and 54 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The previous day, the country had registered 2,380 infections.

The weekly and daily positivity rates stood at 0.47 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 187.26 crore.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 507.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.21 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, the US has highest number of Covid cases and deaths at 80,850,913 and 990,679, respectively. India has the second highest caseload at 43,049,974, according to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).