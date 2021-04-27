The current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on India. The healthcare system has almost collapsed and many countries are working overtime to come to India’s aid. In India authorities are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the chain of transmission is broken. Yet the virus refuses to be subdued. At a time like this precautionary methods are very important and everyone must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times. In view of this Niti Aayog's member health Dr V K Paul on Monday urged people not to venture out unnecessarily and wear masks at