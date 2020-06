Now, according to a new study, you may be at risk of COVID-19 if you have sex without wearing a facemask.

Sex in the times of COVID-19 is risky. Though not a lot of research has been done on the subject, one study China found the presence of COVID-19 virus in the semen of infected men. This opens up the chances of sexual transmission, say researchers. But this research was not conclusive. Now, according to a new study, you may be at risk of COVID-19 if you have sex without wearing a face mask. Researchers at Harvard University in the US recommend that couples must take preventative measures in the bedroom. This includes wearing face masks. They say that these preventative measures include showering before and after sex, avoiding kissing and 'cleaning of the physical space with soap or alcohol wipes'.

Sex in the times of COVID-19

We now live in a world where social distancing is a must if you want to avoid infection. Having sex requires you to be very close to another person. So, the risk also goes up considerably. Moreover, this deadly virus spreads via respiratory droplets and saliva. So, there is need to take certain precautions while having sex.

The Harvard scientists rank sexual scenarios on the basis of how likely it was that you would catch coronavirus while doing them. Those at the lower end of the scale included abstinence and masturbation, while sex with people from your own household and those from other households were 'high risk' activities. According to the researchers, "For some patients, complete abstinence from in-person sexual activity is not an achievable goal. In these situations, having sex with persons with whom they are self-quarantining is the safest approach."

This follows the UK Government’s announcement that it’s now illegal to have sex with people from other households during lockdown. Under a new amendment to The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 bill, it says only those with ‘reasonable excuses’ can meet indoors and sex is not listed as one of those excuses.

Experts warn that abstinence may not be the answer

However, it must be noted that researchers are not saying that there has to be any long-term abstinence. But they say that some groups, including sexual and gender minority (SGM) communities, may be particularly vulnerable to sexual stigma, given the historical trauma of other pandemics, such as AIDS.

“Abstinence recommendations may conjure memories of the widespread stigmatization of SGM people during the AIDS crisis. For the population at large, a recommendation of long-term sexual abstinence is unlikely to be effective, given the well-documented failures of abstinence-based public health interventions and their likelihood to promote shame,” they say.

What you can do to keep yourself safe

Sex is risky given the current scenario. But here are a few tips that will bring down your risk considerably.